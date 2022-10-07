New zombie variants will be introduced in ‘The Walking Dead’, says creator

New types of zombies will be introduced in the final episodes of “The Walking Dead”. Check out!

One of the most acclaimed series of all time, “The Walking Dead” still captures the hearts of millions of people around the world. After more than ten years on the air, the series inspired by the comics is in its final trajectoryand will still have surprises and new elements presented.

Recently, it was announced the scientific name of zombies from “The Walking Dead”. Although she was briefly mentioned in episodes of the spin-offs “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” and “Tales of The Walking Dead”the theory will likely be extensively explored in the next television production that will accompany Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and his journey across Europe.

During an interview for Digital Spythe show’s showrunner, Angela Kang, talked about the new types of zombies that will be introduced to audiences in the final episodes. Kang stated that, in order to prepare the ground for the spin-off productions, the new variants will be introduced in the last episodes of “The Walking Dead”.

If you’re used to a certain set of rules for zombies, and you still haven’t found ones that do those other things, then some of your mechanisms for protecting yourself are going to change… It’s just in the spirit of exploring what’s out there. And for those who saw the end of World Beyond, we’ve seen that there may be a different variant that exists elsewhere as well. That’s just part of the fun

ABOUT THE WALKING DEAD

“The Walking Dead” comes to an end starting this month, with the release of the last part of season 11. In addition to the main series, “Fear the Walking Dead” is on air, first spin off of the production, released in 2015, which goes back to the past to tell how the zombie apocalypse happened and walks with stories parallel to that of its “mother series”.

In addition to the two, we still advance in time with two seasons of “The Walking Dead: World Beyond”, which shows a community of survivors ten years after “the day the sky fell”, that is, when everything went wrong in the world; “Tales of the Walking Dead” and, soon, “The Walking Dead: Dead City”, the latter starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Megan and neganrespectively, which will further expand this universe.

+ Already follow CineBuzz on social media? So don’t waste time!