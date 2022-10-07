Nintendo announces release of 10 Switch games in physical media in Brazil

The selection mixes old and new hits and has a suggested price of R$ 350

During its participation in BGS 2022, the Nintendo revealed that will start selling physical versions of selected games in Brazil belonging to its main franchises. According to the company, the first wave of 10 titles will be made available to partner stores until the beginning of the 2022 holiday season.

All available products will have descriptions in Portuguese on their packaging and bring the national rating. With suggested price of BRL 350the available catalog ranges from hits from the Nintendo Switch launch season to more recent options such as Splatoon 3.

“Creating smiles with Brazilian families is part of our mission in the country”, explains Bill van Zyll, Senior Director and General Manager for Latin America at Nintendo of America. “The arrival of select Nintendo physical games for Nintendo Switch in Brazil symbolizes our commitment to offering different options for consumers to have access to Nintendo products and content..”

Nintendo Switch physical games that officially arrive in Brazil

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Party Superstars

Mario Strikers: Battle League

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Splatoon 3

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Super Mario Odyssey

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Complete line of Nintendo Switch consoles is now available in Brazil

The launch of physical games marks a Nintendo’s change of work philosophy in Brazil: since the company had officially returned to our market, it only worked with the sale of digital redemption codes at physical points. At the same time, it has been offering access to a complete version of the eShop with interfaces and prices adapted to our country.

The announcement of the arrival of the first official physical Nintendo Switch games in Brazil takes place a few days after the OLED model officially debut in national stores. The company also sells in the country the revised version of the original Switch (with improved battery compared to the original model) and the Switch Litewhich brings smaller screen and focus on portable features.

Truck with LOUD products that would go to BGS 2022 was stolen in SP

Founder of Fluxo, Nobru stated that there was more than R$100,000 in material from the organization in the vehicle



…..

Source: Press Office/Nintendo