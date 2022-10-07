Nintendo announces the arrival of physical media games to Brazil later this year

Nintendo will bring some of its games in physical version to Brazil later this year. This measure reinforces the company’s intention to reinforce its presence in the country, as it had previously indicated with the creation of an official profile in a Brazilian version on Twitter. The first games of the brand to hit the market are:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate;

Pokemon Legends: Arceus;

Splatoon 3;

Mario Strikers: Battle League;

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury;

Mario Party Superstars;

Super Mario Odyssey;

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild;

Animal Crossing: New Horizons;

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe;

Each of them will come with the national age rating, in addition to the title description entirely in PT-BR. The company presented the novelty during the BGS, at the opening event. She has a stand that has attractions for different audiences. Nintendo of America’s Senior Director and General Manager for Latin America, Bill van Zyll, commented: