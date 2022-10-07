“No one speaks, but…”; Cebolinha is provoked on the web and Abel’s ‘protected’ gives ‘triple bath’ in goals in the Brazilian

Last Thursday (6th), the palm trees maintained their excellent phase in the Brazilian Championship by beating Coritiba 4-0 at Allianz Parque. One of the goals scored by Abel Ferreira’s team was signaled by Mayke, exactly the Portuguese bet on the starting lineup. The shirt 12 scored for the second game in a row – he had also left his mark against Botafogo.

Without Raphael Veiga, injured, Abel bet on Mayke’s versatility, who has been playing very well on the right wing. The side’s performances made thousands of Palmeiras fans melt in the comments on social networks. Many ask for the 29-year-old winger in the Brazilian national team.

There are also those who provoke other clubs that have more “robust” players in the role and have not yet succeeded. case of everton chives, Flamengo, for example, which cost 14 million euros and is still bitter in the reserve in Dorival Júnior’s team.

“Nobody says anything. But the improvised top Mayke has more goals in the Brazilian than Cebolinha who was hired for R$ 80 million. The ‘Abel effect’ is BRUTAL”, wrote a Verdão fan on Twitter.

Obviously Cebolinha has fewer games in the Brazilian Championship, as he arrived at Flamengo in the mid-year window. However, Mayke has three goals and an assist in the competition in 21 matches. The Flamengo winger is “zero” in goals after 12 games, adding only three assists.