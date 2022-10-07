Noah Centineo Says ‘Black Adam’ Will Be The Most Killed Superhero Movie







Photo: Publicity/Warner Bros. / Modern Popcorn

Actor Noah Centineo has claimed that the movie “Black Adam” will have the most deaths in a superhero movie in history. The revelation was made during an interview with Esquire magazine.

“This movie has teeth, although it’s a fantastic, wonderful, extraordinary superhero story. I’m told it has the highest body count for a superhero movie to date. Maybe that’s not a good thing in and of itself, but it gives an idea: we are questioning the morality of the heroes, but we do not take sides. We leave the question open”, commented the actor, who plays one of the superheroes in the film.

It’s worth noting that in order to overcome the slaughter in “Avengers: Infinity War”, “Black Adam” will have to eliminate half of all life in the universe – not just on planet Earth, let’s be clear.

But it is worth saying that it will be remarkable if the Warner film destroys an entire country, as happened in “Avengers: Age of Ultron”.

“Black Adam” is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (“No Stops”) and stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (“Jumanji: The Next Level”) in the title role.

In the plot, the protagonist will face the group of heroes known as the Justice Society, formed by Aldis Hodge (“The Invisible Man”) in the role of Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell (“Gatunas”) as Cyclone, Noah Centineo (“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”) as Atom Crusher and Pierce Brosnan (“007 A New Day to Die”) as Mr. Destiny.

The cast also highlights Sarah Shahi (“Sex/Life”) as Adrianna Tomaz (Mighty Isis’s civil id) and Viola Davis, reprising her role as Amanda Waller, the unscrupulous leader of the Suicide Squad.

The premiere is scheduled for October 20 in Brazil, one day before the US release.

