NUBANK launches PIX PARCELADO through the application; see how to use

O Nubank launched a new tool that allows customers to use their credit card limit to carry out a transaction via pix installments This is “Pix no Credit”, recently released.

Fintech customers will be able to choose to make Pix with payment in a single installment or up to 12 installments. In any case, recipients receive the full amounts instantly.

Before carrying out the transaction, interested parties can still make a simulation to verify the possibility of the installments. However, according to fintech, the new feature is being released gradually.

Nubank installment pix

The operation can be performed in two ways, with a Pix key or with the Pix QR Code. Check out the step by step of both possibilities:

Transaction by a Pix key

Access the app Nubank; Click on the shortcut “Pix Area” and then on “Transfer”; Enter the transaction amount; Enter the Pix key; Confirm the data of who will receive the transfer; Go to “Choose how to transfer” and then “Credit Card”; Choose the number of installments you want; Review the transfer details; Enter your 4-digit password and you’re done.

Transaction by a QR Code

In your Nubank app, access the “Pay” shortcut; Once this is done, select “Pay Pix with QR Code” and, soon after, “Read QR Code”; Scan the code and confirm the data of who will receive the transfer; Click on “Choose how to pay” and then “Credit Card”; Choose the number of installments and review the transfer details; Enter your 4-digit password to complete the operation.

See how to adjust the PIX limit through the Nubank app

The limits on the value of daily and nightly transfers made with Pix do Nubank can be adjusted by customers. The settings can be made through the option “My Pix Limits”. The tool brings more security to users, considering that Pix has also been used in scams.

How to adjust the Pix limit on Nubank?

The process is quite simple. See the step by step below:

Access the app Nubank; On the home page, select “Pix Area”; Then tap on “Configure Pix” and then choose “My Pix Limits”; Once this is done, click on “Edit” and set the desired limits, both for daytime and nighttime periods; Enter your password to confirm the transaction; Finally, wait for the period necessary for the change to take effect, which is 24 to 48 hours.

Nubank trust list

In addition to the option to change the limit of transactions via pix, users can use the “Pix Trust List”. Through it, it is possible to select the contacts that can receive values ​​above the stipulated limits at any time.

See how to do the following procedure:

Access the Nubank application; On the home page, select “Pix Area”; Then click on “Configure Pix” and then choose “Trusted List”; Once this is done, tap on “Add contact” and fill in the requested data; Enter your 4-digit password to confirm the transaction; Wait for the deadline to include the contact in the list, which is also 24 to 48 hours after the request; When the procedure is completed, a notification will be sent to the email provided in the app.