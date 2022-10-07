Nubank promotes technology event for women only; see how to participate

O Nubank seeks to improve the financial experience of its customers frequently. Currently, the digital bank has openings for its new project, the Hack Her_Wayaimed at women.

According to Nubank, the purpose is that more people can and know how to control their own money, in a safe way. For this reason, the event is being held to recruit female engineers from the Information security, so that they can help the company even more.

Professionals from all over the country will be able to participate in the selection process, which will be completed on the 9th of this month. Available places are for junior and senior levels. In addition, the entire selection process is happening remotely.

Nubank’s new technology program

According to Nubank, mastery of the English language will be considered a differential among the participants. However, this will not be considered a requirement, as the fintech has NuLanguage, a language teaching program that is available to all employees.

Also, according to fintech information, to participate in the program it is necessary for women (cis and trans) to have basic knowledge in some area of ​​information security, such as:

Defensive;

Offensive;

Applications;

Infrastructure (cloud or endpoints);

Threat intelligence (internal and external);

Basic programming skills are required.

Selection process and registration

O selective process of the new event has been open since the 3rd and will end this Sunday (09th). Recruitment is taking place remotely, so women from all regions of the country will be able to participate.

The first step will be an individual test, through a dummy system, in which professionals will have to find vulnerabilities and then report them. According to Nubank’s selection schedule, this stage must be carried out between October 10th and 16th.

After this phase, successful candidates will be able to participate in a special event on November 5th, where a group activity will be held in which participants will find data on defensive and offensive security.

Finally, those who are approved will be able to participate in individual interviews with leaders of the digital bank.

To registerthe interested professional must carry out the procedure through the official site of the event, until this Sunday, at 22h.