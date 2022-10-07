Nvidia RTX 3060 becomes Steam’s most popular GPU

In Steam’s latest hardware survey, Nvidia’s RTX 3060 graphics card has taken the lead as the most used GPU by gaming platform customers. The product dropped the GTX 1060 in the popularity rankings, ending the long reign of the GPU, also by Nvidia.

The GTX 1060 held the spotlight two years ago, delivering excellent 1080p performance in most modern titles. With the prominence in desktops and laptops, there was no room for other GPUs until now, when the market started to get busy.

Only now, after two years, the RTX 3060 has toppled its predecessor. It offers modern technologies such as DLSS and reflex. The price is also quite competitive. In Brazil, it costs about R$2,399.99, but abroad it sells for US$329.

GTX 1060 is popular

The Steam Hardware Survey shows, however, that the GTX 1060 technically ranks first among all users, with 6.94%. It loses out to the RTX 3060 when combined desktop and mobile, with 7.52% of the combined market.

The newer GPU presents, for Nvidia, a higher sales rate than the old one. In September, the RTX 3060 saw a 0.89% increase in market share, while the GTX 1060 was up just 0.34% from the previous month.