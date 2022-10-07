October 2022 movie releases

After two years of the pandemic and with the population being vaccinated, cinemas returned to normal operation. The premieres still don’t even compare to what they were before, but the public is already starting to get back to the routine of watching a good movie outside the house.







Photo: DC/A24/20th Century Studios / Canaltech

With this gradual return, it’s time for the monthly theatrical release list to return to Canaltech. This October, therefore, you will be able to attend some interesting premieres, such as AmsterdamThe horror Death, Death, Death and black adamthe newest feature from DC.

In Amsterdam, which hits Brazilian cinemas on October 6, you will follow the period story about three friends who witness a crime. Then they realize that they are involved in one of the most shocking plots in American history.

The film has a strong cast: Margot Robbie, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mike Myers, Zoe Saldana, Taylor Swift, among others.

&amp;nbsp;

The film also hits theaters in Brazil in October Death, Death Death, which mixes horror with a bit of comedy. The production brings a bizarre story of a group of friends, all in their early twenties, who participate in a macabre prank: someone has been murdered and they need to find out who the killer is.

Death, Death, Death The cast includes actors Pete Davidson, Amanda Stenberg, Chase Sui Wonders, Maria Bakalova, Lee Pace, among others. The film is directed by Halina Reijn.

&amp;nbsp;

October is also the premiere month for one of the most anticipated movies of 2022: black adam. Starring Dwayne Johnson and directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the DC film tells the story of the antihero Black Adam, born in Ancient Egypt and with many powers, such as strength, speed, endurance, flight and lightning.

&amp;nbsp;

And in the spirit of Halloween, in October premieres Halloween Endsa film that takes place four years after the events of Halloween Kills: The Terror Continues. The film is one of the films in a successful franchise with killer Michael Myers.

&amp;nbsp;

All October 2022 releases in theaters

10/06

Amsterdam

death death death

More than friends

White Bird – A Story of Extraordinary

While We’re Here

10/13

Halloween Ends – The Final Reckoning

Welcome to Quixeramobim

Faith and Fury

10/20

10/27

The Devil’s Light

damn invitation

Lilo, Lilo, Crocodile

Explosive Link

my uncle jose

