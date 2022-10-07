Oi opens job vacancies in Brazil

THE Hey is a company with the objective of creating new futures in Brazil. Today she has new job opportunities open and, above all, she is looking for innovative and creative people to achieve her goals. Check out.

Oi opens new job vacancies in Brazil

THE Hey is a company that cares about people’s future. She specializes in technology and aims to reach the highest digital level in the country.

To achieve its goal, it seeks creative and innovative people to join its team of collaborators. So, if you like innovations and unique experiences, this is your chance.

The company recently announced new job opportunities throughout Brazil. Check out the positions below:

Senior Lawyer – Remote Work;

Commerce Analyst – Goiânia / GO and Remote;

Architectural Analyst – Remote Work;

Control Analyst – Remote Work;

Technical Assistant – Osasco – SP;

Talent Bank – Remote Work;

Consultant – Salvador / BA;

Door-to-Door Salesperson – Fortaleza / CE;

Control Specialist – Rio de Janeiro / RJ and Remote;

Account Manager – Fortaleza / CE;

Talent Bank (Exclusive for Black People) – Rio de Janeiro and Remote;

External Seller – Teresina / PI;

External Seller – Curitiba / PR.

See also: Olist opens job vacancies across the country; see the regions

how to apply

THE Hey is a company that values ​​determination, energy, disposition and versatility. Above all, she wants to find people who are ready to face new challenges, and who make it happen within the company.

Found an interesting vacancy? Access the official platform of Hey and discover these and more opportunities in the company.