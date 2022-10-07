One month before the call-up for the World Cup, see what Tite’s doubts are in the Selection | Brazilian Team

The list is already well underway – 80% defined, according to César Sampaio, Tite’s assistant. However, there are still doubts, and not only about names, but also about the composition of the call.

In the last friendly matches before the World Cup, against Ghana (3-0) and Tunisia (5-1), the team had only one right-back and five defenders, something that could be repeated in the World Cup, but it is still not certain. .

There is also doubt about the number of athletes from other sectors. On the FIFA date of June, Tite took seven midfielders and eight forwards. In September, there were six and nine, respectively.

Before the final list of selected players, the Selection will send to FIFA, on October 21, a list of up to 55 names.

Next week, Tite and members of his commission are going to Turin to inspect the Juventus training center, where Brazil will prepare for the World Cup. They should also take advantage of the trip to Europe to observe players up close.

The team’s debut in the Cup takes place on November 24, against Serbia. Group G still has Switzerland and Cameroon.

Check below how it is, position by position, the fight for a spot among the 26 who will defend the National Team in the Qatar Cup:

It is perhaps the most “closed” sector of Tite’s group. Alisson, Ederson and Weverton they have been consolidated for a long time and will only not go to the World Cup if something unforeseen happens. The trend is for the Liverpool goalkeeper to be the starter again at the World Cup, just as it was in Russia.

Another position in which there is a trio stated: Thiago Silva remains in good shape at Chelsea and is the captain of Tite’s group. marquinhosfrom Paris Saint-Germain, and Eder Militãofrom Real Madrid, are other names on the list.

The question remains in the fourth and possible fifth vacancy in the sector, which will only exist if the coach summons only one right-back and uses Militão as Danilo’s immediate reserve.

Gabriel Magalhães, from Arsenal, had been remembered in the four previous calls, but was left out of the list of friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia. For that FIFA date, Tite opted for Bremerfrom Juventus, and Ibanezfrom Roma – each played in one match.

Defenders run outside in this fight Philipfrom Atletico Madrid, Leo Ortizfrom Bragantino, in addition to Lucas Verissimofrom Benfica, who is returning to acting after almost a year out due to knee surgery.

Juventus teammates and national team holders, Alex Sandro and Danilo are virtually guaranteed in Qatar.

Their reserves are uncertain. On the left, Alex Telles took an important step last month, when he started in both friendlies. The injury of Guilherme Arana also paved the way for the Sevilla player, who has been in the club’s reserve in La Liga, but has started in all three Champions League matches.

After a year without being called, Renan Lodi, from Nottingham Forest, returned to the fray in the last call-up, when he replaced Alex Sandro, who was cut.

On the right, in addition to the possibility of using Militão (which was tested against Ghana), Tite has Daniel Alves as an option. The 39-year-old veteran got off to a bad start at Mexico’s Pumas, but is not ruled out. Recently, members of Tite’s coaching staff traveled to follow him closely.

Among the steering wheels, only one huge surprise to leave casemirofrom Real Madrid, and Fabinho, from Liverpool, out of the squad. The duo was part of the entire World Cup cycle.

The midfielder is also practically guaranteed at the World Cup Fredwho started the season on the bench at Manchester United, but has a great chance of being a starter for Brazil in Qatar.

Bruno Guimarãescut from the last friendlies due to injury, continues to play well for Newcastle and will most likely be on the list.

Doubts are further ahead. Philippe Coutinho didn’t like it in the last games for Aston Villa and was out of the last call-up, which had Everton Ribeiro, from Flamingo. Although less likely, even a scenario in which both are summoned is not ruled out.

Who is already guaranteed is Lucas Paquetáa West Ham midfielder, who has gained space throughout this Cup cycle, can play in more than one position and tends to be a starter for Tite’s team.

This is a position full of options and with strong competition. It is possible to say that Neymar, Raphinha, Richarlison and Vini Júnior already have guaranteed vacancies.

Gabriel Jesusalthough he has not been called up for the last friendlies, he is also going through a great phase at Arsenal and was part of the entire cycle of the Cup, so he will hardly go to Qatar.

Another one that is strong in the dispute is Antonyfrom Manchester United, who gained space in the canarian group in the final stretch of the race towards the World Cup.

The moment plays in favor of Pedro, Flamengo’s top scorer in Libertadores and who needed little time to swing the net in the friendly against Tunisia. The striker really likes Tite’s coaching staff and has good chances of going to the Cup.

In addition to the red-black, the attackers were on the last list Matheus Cunhafrom Atletico Madrid, Roberto Firminofrom Liverpool, and rodrygofrom Real Madrid – the latter is a little ahead of the others in contention.

Gabriel Martinellifrom Arsenal, continues with chances, as well as gabigolfrom Flamengo, who was out of Tite’s last three call-ups.

