‘Os Suburbanos’ opens in cinema in Juazeiro; check the schedule – Badalo

Born in theaters, passing through TV and now in cinemas. This is the trajectory of The Suburbans, a national comedy with Rodrigo Sant’Anna that opens this week in cinema in Juazeiro. In the program, which runs until next Wednesday (12), there is also the premiere of The Adventures of Tadeo and the Emerald Tablet, in addition to other films that are still in theaters. Check out the full schedule below.

The Suburbans

For those who watch the series, broadcast by Multishow since 2015, you will find it a little strange to see poor Jefinho – since in the series he is a famous and rich pagodeiro -, but the film is actually a prelude, taking place in 2010, while the protagonist worked as a swimming pool owner in a record label owner’s mansion and dreamed of stardom. It turns out that he gets involved with the rich man’s wife, and this will have many consequences, which can be seen in one of the four sessions for the film on the schedule: 14:20, 16:30, 18:30 and 20:30.

The Adventures of Tadeo and the Emerald Tablet

Third film in the children’s film franchise, the adventure this time takes place because the clumsy Tadeo ends up destroying a rare sarcophagus on an expedition and releasing the curse of the emerald tablet. Now he and his friends will travel the world trying to stop the worst from happening. There are three dubbed sessions for the film, at 2 pm, 4 pm and 6 pm.

Smile

Dividing opinions – more for the good than for the bad -, Smile accompanies Dr. Rose Cotter, played by Sosie Bacon, who, after the death of a patient, begins to witness (strange) events that only she can see, such as people smiling a scary smile – among other things. The film brings to the screen the discussion of mental health in a horror that can be seen in three dubbed sessions, at 16:00, 18:30 and 21:00.

The fall

Becky is a traumatized adventurer who, at the request of her climbing influencer friend, climbs an abandoned tower with her in the middle of nowhere as a way to overcome her trauma. Detail: the tower is 600 meters and is falling apart. The problem is that they are stuck up there, and now they have to overcome the traumas and still find a way to get down safely in this absurd survival thriller that has taken many people’s breath away and positively surprised critics and audiences. There are two dubbed sessions for the film: 5:30 pm and 8:20 pm.

avatar

This is another chance to see the film that holds the highest grossing in the world cinema, “the way it was made to be seen”, as the special trailer for the re-release of the film and also the director James Cameron himself says. What’s new? Now the feature arrives in 4K, that is, with a superior image quality. And to (re)see the adventure of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) in Pandora, there is a dubbed session available on the schedule at 8pm.

Pinocchio – the wooden boy

In this new retelling, Pinocchio receives Geppetto’s blessing and sets out to see the world. He discovers that he is a great acrobat and joins a traveling circus, where he meets and falls in love with Bella. But he will discover that the circus is a front for crimes. The film can be seen in a dubbed session at 3:30 pm.