Palmeiras achieves unprecedented mark in the Brasileirão and gets even closer to the title

The team won another match last Thursday and further extended its lead at the top of the table.

If it was possible, the palm trees is more leader than ever Brazilian. This Thursday (6), the team thrashed the coritiba per 4-0 at Allianz Parque and extended its advantage over the International at the top of the tournament.

With Colorado’s tie against Flamengo last Wednesday (5), Alviverde opened 12 points of advantage at the topwith only eight games remaining in the tournament.

Since 2006, when the Brasileiro started to have 20 clubs in the running points, no club reached the end of the 30th round with such a wide lead at the top of the table.

Until this Thursday, the biggest advantage at this point in the championship was São Paulo in 2007when the team opened 11 points of advantage over the runner-up cruise. Last season, the Atlético-MG came close, with a 10-point advantage over Palmeiras themselves.

Furthermore, in 16 years in this format, only in four opportunities the leader of the championship at this moment did not take the titleand the biggest advantage lost was four points, in 2009, when Alviverde ended up being overtaken by Palmeiras.

Now, Abel Ferreira and his team start the countdown to the title. If paulistas and gauchos win their matches from now on, Palmeiras can become champion in the 34th round, against Atletico-PR, at Arena da Baixada, on October 25th. Is it time to celebrate the 11th title?

See all the leaders of the Brasileirão in the 30th round of the tournament:

2006 – São Paulo had 7 points for Internacional

2007 – São Paulo had 11 points for Cruzeiro

2008 – Grêmio had 1 point for Cruzeiro

2009 – Palmeiras had 4 points for Flamengo

2010 – Cruzeiro had 1 point for Fluminense

2011 – Corinthians and Vasco tied with 54 points

2012 – Fluminense had 9 points for Atlético-MG

2013 – Cruzeiro had 9 points for Grêmio

2014 – Cruzeiro had 7 points for São Paulo

2015 – Corinthians had 5 points for Atlético-MG

2016 – Palmeiras had 1 point for Flamengo

2017 – Corinthians had 6 points for Palmeiras

2018 – Palmeiras had 4 points for Flamengo

2019 – Flamengo had 8 points for Palmeiras

2020 – São Paulo had 1 point for Atlético-MG

2021 – Atlético-MG had 10 points for Palmeiras