Palmeiras opens up the lead and is four wins away from the Brazilian title; simulate clashes | palm trees

If in practice there are eight rounds left for the definition of the Brazilian champion of 2022, for Palmeiras the number of games until winning the title is smaller. With a 12-point advantage in the lead, Verdão does the math to celebrate in advance its 11th Brazilian title.

The math is simple: Palmeiras’ 12-point advantage allows the team to be champions if they win the next four matches (against Atlético-GO, São Paulo, Avaí and Athletico), regardless of what happens to their rivals.

Therefore, in the best case scenario, Verdão can already be champion on October 25, at Arena da Baixada, against Athletico.

If Verdão keeps the distance of 12 points with four rounds remaining, even if they are defeated in every game, another criterion would guarantee the title. Palmeiras has 19 victories, five more than the vice-leader Internacional, who could equal in points, but would lose in the first tiebreaker.

Despite the comfortable situation, Abel Ferreira and his coaching staff do not speak openly about projecting points for Palmeiras to be champions. The side Marcos Rocha, after the rout over Coritiba, admitted that internally the squad is starting to do the math for the title.

– We are doing (the count) in four or five more victories, we have goals set by Abel within the championship, which we have divided the 38 matches into four parts, we have to score 20 points in these eight games, now there are eight, I think we are close to it and on a good streak of victories – said the side.

A number that can be used as a basis for Abel Ferreira’s accounts is that a runner-up in the era of consecutive points has never scored more than 74 points, a number reached by Santos in the 2019 season, which had Flamengo champion with 90.

If they win four more games, Palmeiras would reach 78 points. According to figures from the Statistical Spy, from the ge, with 82 points a team can be considered Brazilian champion, regardless of other results. Click here and check the projection.

Palmeiras enters the field again next Monday, at 18:30 (Brasília time), against Atlético-GO, away from home, in a confrontation valid for the 31st round of the Brasileirão.

