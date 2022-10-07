Partnership between Algar and TIM brings the creation of a virtual operator in the country

THE technology is constantly evolving. There is always a novelty, a different discovery, or even a revolutionary creation. Here in Brazil, the novelty of the moment is the emergence of a new virtual operator. Algar, an operator known for operating in the Minas Gerais triangle region, celebrated an agreement with TIM to become an authorized MVNO, and thus distribute its mobile services across the country. In addition to the Minas Gerais triangle, Algar operates in São Paulo, Goiás and Mato Grosso do Sul.

After the purchase of Oi Móvel, Anatel submitted Claro, TIM and Vivo to create public wholesale reference offers (ORPA), in order to produce virtual mobile operators. The agency also required companies to provide a public price for national roaming.

This agreement with Algar was signed three days after Anatel’s approval of TIM’s MVNO offer. According to Mario Girasole, vice president of regulatory affairs for the Italian operator, the contract was based on the new mandatory wholesale offer. The commercialization of these services from Algar’s new MVNO has not yet been authorized, because Anatel needs to grant regulatory approvals and grant the new operator.

Algar, despite being unknown to most Brazilians outside the 4 states in which it operates, is present in 16 Brazilian states working with companies, offering data, voice and IT services solutions. Regardless of having its own mobile network at the national level, Algar sold Internet of Things data packages throughout the country, using the network of other operators. This internet, which was able to connect to Claro, Oi, TIM and Vivo towers, was the target of questions from operators about its legalization, given that Anatel prohibits permanent roaming.

In the press release, operators TIM and Algar did not make it clear what the business purpose of the new virtual operation is. Algar was already accredited as an MVNO and also operated under Surf Telecom, but it never sold its services to individuals outside its networked areas.

Without Oi Móvel being part of the market, there is a gap for Algar to try to make viable and sell cell phone plans to individuals. It remains to be seen what the limitations of an MVNO are to offer aggressive plans. TIM charges BRL 0.0044 per megabyte trafficked, which may decrease up to BRL 0.00253, depending on the accumulated amount of data or revenue commitment.