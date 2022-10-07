Police Disclose 85 ‘Bitcoin Sheik’ Companies Suspected of Billionaire Scams; see names | Paraná

Share on WhatsApp

According to the PF, the names were made public so “people don’t fall for scams”. Among the victims of the Sheik named by the PF is Sasha Meneghel, who lost more than R$ 1 million in the fraud. See the list of companies below.

O g1 awaits return of Francisley’s defense.

The man has been suspected of committing crimes since at least 2016, intermediating the movement of about R$4 billion through frauds involving financial pyramid with cryptocurrency trading, asset laundering and crimes against the financial system.

According to delegate Filipe Hille Pace, Francisley responds to the investigations in freedom, with precautionary measures alternative to imprisonment, such as prohibitions on not being able to leave the municipality or the country, and having to deliver the passport to the Federal Court.

He can no longer carry out any activity related to the companies, or talk to investigated, witnesses or victims.

See the names of the companies disclosed by the PF below:

OP POYAIS 4COINS ALLGENCY INTERNATIONAL ALLPHACOIN ANTHER BITSTARTI BYTC COINS & COINS EASTICOIN ENCORE 8 EXUDUS ITADECOM LEADERCOIN MARKETSHYFT MINERFLOOR MONEY BANK MUNZEBANK SLW COIN TOOYOO TRADEX ROBOT TRADEXX TRADINGOO WELTMINER WELTRADER WUCOIN YONDERCOIN WOLKE B CLUB FORCOUN COINTHEREUM ALTSAVE TOTALX RENTX ALLGENCY BEC BITPHINANCE BRCP CELTRUM COMMUTE PURCHASE COMTRADE CXS + CXA DESFI DEXTRU EASTCOIN ETHEREUM SC ETHEREUMPLUS EXOODUS FAXT COIN WALLET FAX FILMZR HLP TOKEN INTERAG INTERCORE INTERGALAXY INTERTRADEC LINEACARD MINDEXPAY MINDEXWALLET MONEYX MOOVEPAY RENTAL COINS SERHIGH WELTSYS ZUTTI BETTHERCHIP BITSTAR BLOCK BUFSCOIN FCT TUTORIALS FORCOUNT GOODREAM HUKKENS IBILLETERA ITADE CLUB MINDEXCOIN MOVIAX PROTRADEX PRYDIUM TRADING SUCCESS THRONUS TOTAL X TRADING WAVES TULUS WAOMOVIE XFORKS

The PF found that the investigated had companies not only to offer the services, but from various segments to operate the resources.

“He created several companies, a winery company, a clothing company, e-commerce, aesthetics and all the companies he owned, he supplied with resources. Orange companies, family, he supplied with resources and in this complex of companies he only moved around R$ 4 billion in the banking system. It doesn’t mean he had R$ 4 billion, but the transactions reached R$ 4 billion”.

According to the police, the scheme had around 40,000 to 60,000 customers in Brazil alone.

The Federal Police launched an operation against the Sheik on Thursday (6), in Curitiba. Addresses linked to the suspect were searched, where gold bars, cash, jewelry, luxury cars and watches were seized.

After the operation, in a statement, Francisley Valdevino da Silva said he “is available for clarification to the police”. He also said that the operation is “the usual measure in investigative procedures of this nature”.

The PF delegate said that the investigation against the suspect began in March this year, after a request for international police cooperation made by Interpol. The request informed about an investigation that identified a criminal organization led by Francisley in the capital of Paraná.

The investigation pointed out that the gang had been running scams since 2016 and that there are records of fraud in at least eleven countries.

The investigation also indicated that some members of Francisley’s family were also involved in the frauds. According to the PF, the family members were company employees and appropriated the amounts invested by the victims.

According to the police, Francisley introduces himself as Francis Silva and is from São Paulo, but settled in Curitiba. In the capital of Paraná, he developed a technology company.

The investigation indicates that he used the money raised in the frauds to purchase high-value real estate, luxury cars, boats, designer clothes, jewelry, travel, planes and to make donations to churches.

According to the PF, the suspect has more than 100 companies listed in Brazil linked to him.

Also according to the PF, he was nicknamed “Bitcoin Sheik” by the press.

Deputy Filipe Hille Pace explained that the Federal Police even asked for Francisley’s preventive detention twice, but the requests were denied by the Federal Court.

The motivation for refusing the requests is that Francisley would be at a stage in the scheme where he is no longer able to attract customers and raise funds, so he would not be able to commit new frauds.

However, according to the delegate, this does not mean that he cannot dispose of goods or promote other crimes, or even flee, which is one of the reasons that led the PF to request and execute arrests.

The action adds to the alternative measures to prison that are being carried out by the Sheik and other investigated.

“These are measures that, if any non-compliance is proven, can give rise to a new preventive detention order”.

According to the investigation, the group led by Francisley promised to rent cryptocurrencies with monthly payments that could reach up to 20% of the invested capital.

To customers, according to PF, the companies said they had extensive experience in the technology and crypto-assets market and had a large team that would carry out investment operations to generate profits.

The investigation showed that there was never any commercial activity by the group, and that the money raised was spent by Francisley.

The PF said that the suspect made large donations to churches, a factor that, according to the PF, leveraged the coup.

According to Federal Police delegate Pace, the Sheik entered the religious milieu and managed to get great leaders in the milieu to invest and become minority partners in the platform he offered.

Also according to the delegate, the scheme began to collapse at the end of 2021, when Francisley was no longer able to pay what he owed customers.