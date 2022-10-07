Police Disclose 85 ‘Bitcoin Sheik’ Companies Suspected of Billionaire Scams; see names | Paraná

According to the PF, the names were made public so “people don’t fall for scams”. Among the victims of the Sheik named by the PF is Sasha Meneghel, who lost more than R$ 1 million in the fraud. See the list of companies below.

O g1 awaits return of Francisley’s defense.

The man has been suspected of committing crimes since at least 2016, intermediating the movement of about R$4 billion through frauds involving financial pyramid with cryptocurrency trading, asset laundering and crimes against the financial system.

According to delegate Filipe Hille Pace, Francisley responds to the investigations in freedom, with precautionary measures alternative to imprisonment, such as prohibitions on not being able to leave the municipality or the country, and having to deliver the passport to the Federal Court.

He can no longer carry out any activity related to the companies, or talk to investigated, witnesses or victims.

See the names of the companies disclosed by the PF below:

  1. OP POYAIS
  2. 4COINS
  3. ALLGENCY INTERNATIONAL
  4. ALLPHACOIN
  5. ANTHER
  6. BITSTARTI
  7. BYTC
  8. COINS & COINS
  9. EASTICOIN
  10. ENCORE 8
  11. EXUDUS
  12. ITADECOM
  13. LEADERCOIN
  14. MARKETSHYFT
  15. MINERFLOOR
  16. MONEY BANK
  17. MUNZEBANK
  18. SLW COIN
  19. TOOYOO
  20. TRADEX ROBOT
  21. TRADEXX
  22. TRADINGOO
  23. WELTMINER
  24. WELTRADER
  25. WUCOIN
  26. YONDERCOIN
  27. WOLKE B CLUB
  28. FORCOUN
  29. COINTHEREUM
  30. ALTSAVE
  31. TOTALX
  32. RENTX
  33. ALLGENCY
  34. BEC
  35. BITPHINANCE
  36. BRCP
  37. CELTRUM
  38. COMMUTE
  39. PURCHASE
  40. COMTRADE
  41. CXS + CXA
  42. DESFI
  43. DEXTRU
  44. EASTCOIN
  45. ETHEREUM SC
  46. ETHEREUMPLUS
  47. EXOODUS
  48. FAXT COIN
  49. WALLET FAX
  50. FILMZR
  51. HLP TOKEN
  52. INTERAG
  53. INTERCORE
  54. INTERGALAXY
  55. INTERTRADEC
  56. LINEACARD
  57. MINDEXPAY
  58. MINDEXWALLET
  59. MONEYX
  60. MOOVEPAY
  61. RENTAL COINS
  62. SERHIGH
  63. WELTSYS
  64. ZUTTI
  65. BETTHERCHIP
  66. BITSTAR
  67. BLOCK
  68. BUFSCOIN
  69. FCT TUTORIALS
  70. FORCOUNT
  71. GOODREAM
  72. HUKKENS
  73. IBILLETERA
  74. ITADE CLUB
  75. MINDEXCOIN
  76. MOVIAX
  77. PROTRADEX
  78. PRYDIUM
  79. TRADING SUCCESS
  80. THRONUS
  81. TOTAL X
  82. TRADING WAVES
  83. TULUS
  84. WAOMOVIE
  85. XFORKS

The PF found that the investigated had companies not only to offer the services, but from various segments to operate the resources.

“He created several companies, a winery company, a clothing company, e-commerce, aesthetics and all the companies he owned, he supplied with resources. Orange companies, family, he supplied with resources and in this complex of companies he only moved around R$ 4 billion in the banking system. It doesn’t mean he had R$ 4 billion, but the transactions reached R$ 4 billion”.

According to the police, the scheme had around 40,000 to 60,000 customers in Brazil alone.

The Federal Police launched an operation against the Sheik on Thursday (6), in Curitiba. Addresses linked to the suspect were searched, where gold bars, cash, jewelry, luxury cars and watches were seized.

After the operation, in a statement, Francisley Valdevino da Silva said he “is available for clarification to the police”. He also said that the operation is “the usual measure in investigative procedures of this nature”.

PF operation targets organization investigated for billionaire fraud involving cryptocurrencies in Brazil and abroad – Photo: Disclosure / Federal Police

The PF delegate said that the investigation against the suspect began in March this year, after a request for international police cooperation made by Interpol. The request informed about an investigation that identified a criminal organization led by Francisley in the capital of Paraná.

The investigation pointed out that the gang had been running scams since 2016 and that there are records of fraud in at least eleven countries.

The investigation also indicated that some members of Francisley’s family were also involved in the frauds. According to the PF, the family members were company employees and appropriated the amounts invested by the victims.

Francisley Valdevino da Silva, known as ‘Sheik dos Bitcoins’ — Photo: Reproduction/Jornal Hoje

According to the police, Francisley introduces himself as Francis Silva and is from São Paulo, but settled in Curitiba. In the capital of Paraná, he developed a technology company.

The investigation indicates that he used the money raised in the frauds to purchase high-value real estate, luxury cars, boats, designer clothes, jewelry, travel, planes and to make donations to churches.

According to the PF, the suspect has more than 100 companies listed in Brazil linked to him.

Also according to the PF, he was nicknamed “Bitcoin Sheik” by the press.

Deputy Filipe Hille Pace explained that the Federal Police even asked for Francisley’s preventive detention twice, but the requests were denied by the Federal Court.

The motivation for refusing the requests is that Francisley would be at a stage in the scheme where he is no longer able to attract customers and raise funds, so he would not be able to commit new frauds.

However, according to the delegate, this does not mean that he cannot dispose of goods or promote other crimes, or even flee, which is one of the reasons that led the PF to request and execute arrests.

The action adds to the alternative measures to prison that are being carried out by the Sheik and other investigated.

“These are measures that, if any non-compliance is proven, can give rise to a new preventive detention order”.

According to the investigation, the group led by Francisley promised to rent cryptocurrencies with monthly payments that could reach up to 20% of the invested capital.

To customers, according to PF, the companies said they had extensive experience in the technology and crypto-assets market and had a large team that would carry out investment operations to generate profits.

The investigation showed that there was never any commercial activity by the group, and that the money raised was spent by Francisley.

PF operation carried out searches against a group investigated for billionaire fraud involving cryptocurrencies in Brazil and abroad – Photo: Disclosure / Federal Police

The PF said that the suspect made large donations to churches, a factor that, according to the PF, leveraged the coup.

According to Federal Police delegate Pace, the Sheik entered the religious milieu and managed to get great leaders in the milieu to invest and become minority partners in the platform he offered.

Brazilian-led gang used money from fraud involving cryptocurrencies to purchase high-end real estate, according to police – Photo: Disclosure / Federal Police

Also according to the delegate, the scheme began to collapse at the end of 2021, when Francisley was no longer able to pay what he owed customers.

