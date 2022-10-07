President of São Paulo ‘leaks’ salaries of all Ceni athletes on the web: “Our heroes”

The atmosphere in São Paulo is not good and the president of the São Paulo organized crowd seems to be out of patience with the players

The weather in São Paulo is terrible. Even after the victory against América Mineiro, things are far from good at Clube Paulista, after losing the title of the South American final to Independiente Del Valle last Saturday (1). Luciano and Belmonte’s statements stirred the crowd after the match.

The São Paulo striker said that some criticisms are unfair and that fans needed to know the real situation that players have been going through throughout the season. Journalist Jorge Nicola revealed that SPFC has a few months of backlog of image rights.

However, for the president of Torcida Independente, São Paulo’s organized crowd, this does not justify the players’ performances: “REALLY, THEY ARE PASSING NEED. We have to understand. When buying a clown nose at Casa Independente, the ticket and popcorn bag will be free. Let’s salute our heroes” said “Baby“, as it is popularly known.

The president of TO still continued: “The countdown to get rid of relegation has already started, with the crowd chanting São Paulo non-stop, in solidarity with the poor players in need. Really, not having a plane just for families in Argentina and the animal being renegotiated, was a “blunder” with the team of warriors. Sunday, check out the great show Morumbi Circus!“, he added.

At another point, to conclude the post made on his social networks, the president also exposed the value of the salary of each athlete that makes up the team commanded by Rogério Ceni. See the monthly salaries of the players: