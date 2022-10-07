Prisoner, Nobel Peace Prize Winner May Not Know He Won Prize, Woman Says | World

According to Belarusian Natallia Pinchuk, who is married to Bialiatski, there is no guarantee that the prison where her husband has been staying since last year will notify him about the award. She told the Reuters news agency that she had sent a telegram to the prison.

“I sent him a telegram today, and I don’t think I was the only one. Maybe they’ll pass these messages on to him and he’ll find out about the award, I hope so,” said Pinchuk, who said he found the award “unexpected” .

“It was pleasant and very unexpected news. There was absolutely nothing to suggest that this could happen,” he said.

1 of 1 Belarusian Ales Bialiatski, winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize. — Photo: Reuters Belarusian Ales Bialiatski, winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize. — Photo: Reuters

Bialiatski is one of the main opponents of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, a strong ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin and often accused of persecuting and imprisoning opponents and violating human rights in the country.

After the announcement, Nobel organizers called on the country’s authorities to release the activist.

Shortly after the award, a spokeswoman for the Belarusian opposition said Bialiatski is currently being held “in inhumane conditions”. The country’s opposition leader, Pavel Latushko, said the Nobel had recognized “all political prisoners in Belarus”.

Who is Ales Bialiatski and what do the Russian and Ukrainian entities that won the Nobel Peace Prize do?

Bialiatski was also one of the founders of the democratic movement that emerged in Belarus in the mid-1980s. In 1996, he created Viasna in response to controversial constitutional amendments that gave Lukashenko dictatorial powers and sparked widespread demonstrations.

Along with the Belarusian activist, the Nobel committee also awarded the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties of Ukraine and the Russian organization Memorial.

SANDRA COHEN: The Nobel Peace Prize Is Again About Vladimir Putin

The Nobel Peace Prize Is Again About Vladimir Putin What is life like in Belarus and why is the country involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine

The Nobel Peace Prize was announced on the day of Vladimir Putin’s birthday, but the organization denied that the award was a message to the Russian leader.

“This award is not addressed to President Putin, either on his birthday or in any other sense, except that his government, like that of Belarus, represents an authoritarian government that suppresses human rights activists,” the committee member said. Nobel Prize winner Berit Reiss-Andersen, who announced the winners.

‘This is not a bluff’, says Vladimir Putin during speech

The award comes to the three neighboring countries in one of the most escalating moments of tension in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, on February 24, after Kiev announced an ambitious plan to retake several regions in Ukrainian territory invaded by Moscow. With military and strategic help from Western countries, the Ukrainian government claimed to have reconquered about 10% of the areas occupied by Russian troops.

In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a televised address to the nation announcing the call-up of some 300,000 reservists across the country, which sparked a massive flight of young Russians. Days later, four Ukrainian regions – Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk – were subjected to a referendum organized and held by Moscow on whether local citizens wanted to secede from Ukraine and join Russia.