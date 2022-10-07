PVC praises Jacob Montes and highlights Rafael’s tactical role in Botafogo’s victory over Avaí: ‘He was the guy who most disarmed in the game’

Victor Cuesta, marçal, Tiquinho Soares, Edward… There were many players who stood out in the victory of Botafogo over the Hawaii 2-1 this Thursday (6/10), in Florianópolis. the commentator PVC/” target=”_blank” rel=”noreferrer noopener”>Paulo Vinícius Coelhofrom SporTV, however, drew attention to another player: Rafaelwhich resumed ownership in place of Saravia.

– Rafael was the guy who most disarmed in the game today. He had a huge drama, he came back, he was injured at the beginning of the year against Boavista in the Achilles tendon, which is a very delicate injury, after 38 minutes on the field he fractured his face. Rafael today made a three-way start from behind, so Marçal played more open in front – recalled PVC, during the “Exchange of Passes”.

The commentator also praised the entry into the Jacob Montesan American midfielder who made his debut with the white shirt.

– Luís Castro put Montes in the second half, he was a player for the US under-19 team. He played behind Tiquinho Soares and improved Botafogo a lot in the second stage – observed PVC, also talking about shirt 9, author of the winning goal in Ressacada:

– Tiquinho had a very good 2019/2020 season in Porto, who participated in his career actively for a long time was Deco. Luís Castro made it clear when Erison left for the arrivals of Júnior Santos and Tiquinho that Erison did not improve in training. Tiquinho is the opposite, he added a lot to the team.