Queen Latifah reveals she puts ‘not to die clause’ in her films and explains why – Monet

Queen Latifah on the Drew Barrymore show (Photo: Playback/YouTube)

Actress Queen Latifah, 52, has revealed that she will be immortal – at least in the part where she has control of the situation: in the movies. The American explained that she adds a clause in her film contracts to prohibit her characters from dying in the plot.

She spoke about it in an interview with the show of actress Drew Barrymore. According to Queen, the “not-die clause” was adopted after she noticed a pattern: “You know, what happened early in my career: my characters died in the movies… And apparently I died like hell.”

Drew Barrymore with Queen Latifah on her show (Photo: Playback/YouTube)

The ‘House Fell’ (2006) and ‘Taxi’ (2004) actress continues: “I was like, ‘Wait a minute, if I keep dying in these movies, I can’t be in a sequel,'” she reflected at the time. .

So, he decided to call his legal team. “Hey, we have to put a no-die clause in my contracts,” he asked. “From now on, we kind of play [a cláusula] there,” she says. “I was like, ‘She’s done dying. No more getting hit by 300 shots in this car’.”

Queen Latifah (Photo: Getty Images)

Referring to other more common types of clauses, such as the no-nude clause, Drew Barrymore admitted, “I love that yours is a no-die clause.”

But Queen Latifah has made it clear that she has no problem with nudity: “I was like, ‘No, you can show my ass if you need to too. Here’s my ass, but it’s alive,” joked the Oscar-nominated ‘Chicago’ actress. 2002).

Queen Latifah (Photo: Getty Images)

In order to avoid spoilers, it is worth just leaving the trailer for ‘The Vacation of My Life’ (2006). In fact, it remains a mystery whether the actress’ clause was invented before, during or after this film.