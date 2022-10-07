Recasting 10 MCU Characters with DCEU Actors » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is popular in large part due to its stellar cast, with a litany of famous actors who are ideal for portraying Marvel’s iconic superhero characters in live action. As the franchise continues to expand, these casting choices continually prove to be strokes of genius.

While most fans are happy with the actors currently leading the MCU, that doesn’t mean there aren’t others who could have done an equally fantastic job with Marvel’s biggest roles. In fact, there are several DC Extended Universe cast members who could have portrayed the MCU’s most important heroes in unique and compelling ways.

Moon Knight – Ewan McGregor

Moon Knight is a new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, joining the franchise during its fourth phase. Played by Oscar Isaac, the superhero debuted in his own self-titled Disney+ series, which explored the dissociative identity disorder of his various alter egos as he desperately tries to make sense of his new life.

The role of Marc Spector and his various alter egos would be more suited to a man of Ewan McGregor’s talents. The Scottish actor, who played Black Mask in Birds of preyis very good at portraying someone with a fractured mind and could bring the role to life in the same way that Oscar Isaac did.

Black Panther – Aldis Hodge

T’Challa, aka Black Panther, was being set up as one of the main characters in future MCU sagas before the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman in 2020. Now, as the world awaits the reveal of who the next Black Panther will be, the T’Challa’s friends and family are forced to pick up the pieces in the next Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

While no one could really do justice to the role as Boseman, in another universe, Hawkman actor Aldis Hodge would have made an admirable Black Panther. The actor has proven his skill in more grounded dramas over the years and will soon prove his mettle in the superhero genre as well when black adam finally release.

Thanos – Michael Shannon

The Mad Titan Thanos is one of the best villains in the MCU, bringing death and destruction to the Avengers’ doorstep in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Josh Brolin voiced and provided motion capture work for the Infinity Saga villain that defined the first era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The best DCEU actor to take on such a lofty villain role would be the one who portrayed its first antagonist. Michael Shannon perfectly personified evil as General Zod in Steel man, proving just how dangerous your character can really be. An actor with Shannon’s talents would also do well in the more low-key role of Thanos, allowing for more nuance in his acting.

Black Widow – Amy Adams

Natasha Romanoff is a key character in the first three phases of the MCU. Played by Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow was a member of the original Avengers lineup, serving as a key member of the team until her heroic sacrifice on Vormir in Avengers: Endgame.

DCEU’s Amy Adams, who played Lois Lane in the franchise, would be perfect as the Black Widow. The Oscar-winning actress certainly deserves a more nuanced role than her DC character, who has received very little screen time since her 2013 debut. Adams is a leading actress who could work wonders with Natasha Romanoff’s complicated character. .

Black Lightning – Henry Cavill

Marvel fans were stunned earlier this year by the surprise return of Anson Mount as Black Lightning in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Inhuman King was considered unadaptable after ABC’s terrifying series centered on his family, but his recent appearance has fans wondering if Black Lightning might still have a future in the MCU.

While Anson Mount is a great Black Lightning, Henry Cavill would play the role to perfection. The British actor has an appropriately imposing stature and is able to convey precise emotions non-vocally, as is necessary for the character Black Lightning.

Captain Marvel – Margot Robbie

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is one of the MCU’s most powerful superheroes. Making its next appearance in 2023 The wondersthe character will surely become one of the key members of the Avengers throughout the Multiverse Saga and beyond.

Carol Danvers could be played by one of the DCEU’s biggest stars, Margot Robbie. After launching her own and Harley Quinn’s popularity in Suicide squad, Robbie quickly proved to be an acting force to be reckoned with, earning two Oscar nominations to prove it. The Australian actress is more than capable of leading the Captain Marvel character to fan-favorite status and would make a great main character in the future of the MCU.

Scarlet Witch – Cara Delevigne

Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, has been the star of Phase 4 as she morphs into one of the MCU’s most powerful villains. Although the character appears to die at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessmany fans are convinced they haven’t seen the last of the mightiest Avengers.

Cara Delevigne played a character similar to Wanda’s darker side in the oft-maligned Suicide squad. While the DC movie gave the actress little time to shine, she could certainly prove herself as the Scarlet Witch, a far more complex role that gives viewers more reason to sympathize with her character.

Thor – Jason Momoa

Thor, the Norse god of thunder, is one of the central characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chris Hemsworth first appears as the mighty son of Odin in 2011, since he has starred in six additional films, including the recent fourth installment of his solo franchise, Thor: Love and Thunderwhich is now available to stream on Disney+.

DCEU’s Aquaman Jason Momoa would make a great alternate cast for Thor. The two characters’ comic book counterparts are strikingly similar in their fish-out-of-water relationship with their respective teams, making the actors a seamless swap between franchises. And given that both characters are deeply rooted in mythology, Momoa would already have an advantage in any competition for the role after playing DC’s King Arthur for so long.

Captain America – Chris Pine

Steve Rogers, also known as the original Captain America, is the first Avenger and one of the most important characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chris Evans played Captain America for over a decade, finally retiring from the role in Avengers: Endgame.

Chris Pine would also have made a great Captain America, as his portrayal of Steve Trevor perfectly illustrates. Trevor and Rogers are surprisingly similar, even though they both sacrificed themselves in a plane crash during World War. Pine has been a frequent alternative fan cast for the role of Captain America, illustrating just how perfect he would be in the role.

Iron Man – Nathan Fillion

Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, is the heart of the first three phases of the MCU. Downey has appeared in ten films as the character, consistently proving himself as one of the franchise’s greatest actor-character clashes of all time.

While it’s hard to imagine another actor in the role, The Suicide Squad‘s Nathan Fillion could have featured a fantastic alternate version of Tony Stark. Fillion has the charisma to pull off Stark’s playboy antics before he becomes a superhero, as well as the square-jawed noble qualities that make a perfect onscreen hero.