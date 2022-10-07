Redmi A1+ arrives with basic features and price below R$500 – Tudo em Tecnologia

Xiaomi has made official a new entry-level smartphone, the Redmi A1+. It is built around a 6.52 inch panel with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, 400 nits brightness and 120 Hz touch sampling rate. Still on the front, it has a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

At the rear, the Redmi A1+ works with a triple camera setup. The main sensor is 8MP, while the depth auxiliary lens drops to 0.3MP. In connectivity, it supports 4G, Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band WiFi networks. In addition, it includes a P2 input for headphones.

See too:

In performance, the smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Helio A22 processor along with 3GB/32GB of RAM and native storage. In addition, it includes more features like a 5,000 mAh battery, fingerprint reader on the side and Android 12 Go Edition system.

Main specifications:

Screen: 6.5″ HD+ IPS LCD with 120 Hz sampling rate

6.5″ HD+ IPS LCD with 120 Hz sampling rate Processor: MediaTek Helio A22

MediaTek Helio A22 RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Internal storage: 32 GB

32 GB Back camera: 8 MP (main) + 0.3 MP (depth sensor)

8 MP (main) + 0.3 MP (depth sensor) Frontal camera: 5 MP

5 MP Drums: 5,000 mAh

5,000 mAh Operational system: Android 12 Go Edition

Android 12 Go Edition Others: Fingerprint reader on the side, P2 input for headphones.

The Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus is initially available in Kenya with a starting price of KSh 10,345.