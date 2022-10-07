Reporter comes out as trans woman on legal name change day

The reporter Nora JS Reichardt, 24 years old, journalist for “Local 5 News” in Des Moines, in the state of Iowa, USA, experienced an emotional moment when assume a trans woman during a live broadcast the day she legally changed her name.

In the news, the journalist, who had been reporting the news since July last year under a different name, said that she had not believed for a long time that she would be able to reveal her identity on air.

“I didn’t know if there was a place and space for me to do the work I enjoy and love, while at the same time being myself. (…) It’s hard to describe what it’s like to finally share this. For a long time, my own body felt strange and wrong to me, and the transition was the first time I felt like myself,” she said, according to the Daily Mail.

On social media, she commented on this important moment in her life. “I’ve been out of the spotlight for a few weeks, but I’m back and I have some news to share. My name is Nora JS Reichardt, and in addition to being an on-air reporter on ‘Local 5 News,’ I’m a transgender woman,” she said. Twitter.

On Instagram, the journalist also reflected on reporting her identity in the news where she works. “I’m so excited to be back fully as myself to begin the next chapter of my life and career. In fact, this has been well known in my Des Moines social circles for several months now, and I finally decided I didn’t want to continue undercover. at work,” he said.

For a long time, she avoided confronting her gender identity out of fear. “Fear of what would happen to my career as a TV reporter. Fear of losing friends and family in coming out. Fear for my own safety and personal well-being. Many of my lifelong struggles with depression and anxiety were actually battles with dysphoria. gender, even though I didn’t know it at the time. It’s a hard feeling to describe – feeling totally disconnected from your own body, like it’s not your own – but it was making me miserable.”

She said that she had been thinking about her gender identity since high school, but growing up in a rural area and with a lack of information and debate on the subject, Nora “felt lost”.

Ironically, she felt that her work helped her discover this. “Why was I so unhappy every time I saw myself on air? Why didn’t I like the way I looked? And the answer I finally discovered is quite simple – it wasn’t really me. But after finally deciding to take the leap and accept as I am, now I’m actually happier than I ever thought possible!”

Transition

Nora said she gradually came to terms with her identity as a transgender woman over several years, but began the medical transition process in September of last year.

“Gradually stepping into a role where I’m feeling more and more at home with my body than I’ve ever been before was amazing to experience and share with people,” she said.

As part of the transition process, the reporter sought medical intervention and is on hormone replacement therapy, estradiol to increase estrogen levels, and medications that will reduce testosterone production.

“There was a decent period of time when everyone in my life knew me functionally as Nora, except the spectators at home,” he said.

She also talked about growing out her hair, picking out a new wardrobe and getting laser hair removal. When talking about choosing the name Nora, the journalist explained how the process was.

“I had a list of about a dozen girls’ names that I thought were cute. And I kind of experimented with silently calling myself by these different names, just seeing how I felt,” he said. She was cutting several, but until Nora was left on the list.

Nora said she received positive feedback from people and said she felt “very fortunate that almost everyone she told was anything but immediately affirmative and supportive.” The journalist ended by saying that she is the person she was before, but visibly happier.

“There is so much joy and beauty in being trans, and I want to share that. For almost 24 years of my life, I didn’t know what it was like to truly love myself. My name is Nora Josephine Scott Reichardt, I’m a transgender woman and I wouldn’t change that for the world.”