Researchers say oceans are shrinking to form supercontinent

support the 247

ICL

247 – A study led by geophysicist Chuan Huang from Curtin University in Australia found that the Pacific Ocean is shrinking every year. According to research published in the scientific journal National Science Review, the Pacific is getting about an inch smaller every year because tectonic plates are moving westward. The joining of North America and Asia is a possibility studied by scientists for more than ten years.

The prediction for the emergence of the new supercontinent, named Amasia, is about 200 million years old. The information was published this Thursday (6) by the Tecmundo website.

According to Huang and his fellow researchers, to understand the emergence of a supercontinent, scholars must pay more attention to the strength of the lithosphere, the most rigid upper layer of the Earth.

“Earth’s known supercontinents are thought to have formed in very different ways, with two end members being introversion and extroversion,” the study showed. “The former involves the closing of the inner oceans formed during the breakup of the previous supercontinent, while the latter involves the closing of the previous outer superocean.”

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.