Revenue Auction has vehicles, electronics and products seized in Marília

An IRS auction in Bauru will receive bids until Friday for 184 lots of products that include trucks, pickup trucks, luxury or popular cars, cell phones, smartwatches, cosmetics and more.

Part of the material, including many vehicles, is deposited in Marília, which has services under the Revenue Office in Bauru. Some of the vehicles are already sold as scrap, but others may still have documents released. You need to keep track of the details on each batch.

The 179, for example, offers scrap from a Scania vehicle, a Corolla, Zafira, a Cobalt and a trailer with an initial bid of BRL 8,000.

The public session for sale will be held next Monday, the 10th, at 10 am. Until then, purchase proposals can be registered in the Auction website at the IRS.

Interested parties can visit warehouses to examine lots on normal business days through Friday. Opening hours are from 8 am to 11 am and from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. There is a limit of people for access to the deposits.

The warehouse in Marília has lots 173 to 179 at Rua Sílvio Bertonha, 825. Lots 01 to 172 and 180 to 184 are in the Bauru warehouse. Goods Seized in Bauru, Rua Halim Aidar, s/n°, Block 05 – Vila Pacífico.

More information can be obtained at the Federal Revenue Office in Bauru – Rua Olga Gonzales de Oliveira, 2-35. The phone is (14) 3235-4766 and email: [email protected]