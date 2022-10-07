Review | The Handmaid’s Tale – 5X05: Fairytale

Every time, in stories where there’s a lot of things wrong to happen, and out of nowhere things seem too perfect, I start to get anxious, getting scared at every different noise, at every new camera angle, at every new situation with the slightest of dubiousness. In fairytale, this behavior has already started in the title. I knew the show wouldn’t make it halfway through its 5th season with an episode that only hinted at beautiful things. But the direction of Eva Vives tries to make us believe that for a long time, postponing, like a psychological martyrdom, the tragic element that we have to deal with here.

June and Luke decide to cross the border to get information about Hannah, given the impossibility of contacting the refugees to go to Canada. When they decided that, my heart leapt and I realized that this was the great starting point for another wave of tragedies in the series, something that is confirmed at the end of the chapter. The suspicion we have of the young soldier of Gilead remains the whole time. Even after what happens in the final moments, I’m left wondering if he was really part (premeditated, conscious) of a trap for June and Luke or if he was just indirectly used as bait for the couple. The big question is that I was tremendously saddened by the young man’s fate, who until that moment had shown himself to be a very good person.

I wasn’t a big fan of flashbacks that Serena had in this episode, but I understood what the director’s intention was. Furthermore, the script is constantly creating comparisons between her life in Canada and her life in Gilead, showing us some scenes from the past. These moments felt loose throughout the plot, but they’re not bad in and of themselves. What really matters is that Serena had another genius idea: turning the Gilead Cultural Center into a Fertility Center. We already know this kind of tactic, don’t we? Fascism operates, mainly, by taking advantage of an outcry, a crisis, a great social discomfort, and transforms these desires of the great masses into political capital, presenting false answers to real problems. That is, this center will take a problem that actually exists in this society (namely, low fertility), and will use it as a “bargaining currency”, touting the Gilead dictatorship as a solution to the “way of life of infidels“. Pure moral panic. This is nothing new for us, who live in times where the entire far right of the world uses this path in their daily lives.

The end of the episode brings us the capture of Luke and June. And this capture indicates that, soon, they will be in Gilead (while Serena looks like a prisoner in this house where she is. It’s a bit macabre there, isn’t it?). Luke, who had escaped the first time, will now suffer in this system. And June — if the capture and targeting of Gilead is indeed confirmed — is in the hands of a group of men who had already indicated that she was a problem and that she should be exterminated. In a cold look at the whole thing, one might even say that this is the “beginning of the end“. Because one thing’s for sure: if June goes back to Gilead right now, it won’t be a full-on return, don’t you think?

The Handmaid’s Tale – 5X05: Fairytale (USA, October 5, 2022)

Direction: Eva Vives

Road map: J. Holtham

Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Ann Dowd, OT Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Bradley Whitford, Ever Carradine, Stephen Kunke, Genevieve Angelson, Lucas Neff, Christine Ko, Owen Painter, Rossif Sutherland, Jordana Blake, Feaven Abera, Ramona Gilmour-Darling, Malaika Hennie-Hamadi, Stephanie Carpanini, Sarah Murphy-Dyson, Avery Star Pryce Tibayan, Blythe Wilson, Joe Drinkwalter, Stephen Alexander

Duration: 49 minutes