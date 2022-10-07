Rizek extols: ‘In the real world, Botafogo’s position in the championship is spectacular’

placed ninth in Brazilian championshipO Botafogo has already been under suspicion and has even been pointed out by many as a candidate for relegation. Today, with the 2-1 victory over Avaí, the team is two points away from the G-8, which should mean the classification zone for Libertadores.

The host André Rizekin the “Seleção SporTV”, praised the campaign carried out.

– Botafogo is in its third team during the championship. There is the ideal world and the real world. In the ideal, the SAF would have started work at the beginning of the season. All Brazilian clubs reassembled during the season. Botafogo lost the first semester in this sense, because SAF and Luís Castro started in the week of the first game of the Brazilian. There wasn’t that first semester that uses State to test, discard, build. The year had five months less than the others. In the real world, Botafogo’s position in the championship is spectacular – opined Rizek.

the commentators Paulo Cesar Vasconcellos and Pedrinho highlighted the contracts made.

– The signings in this third window were the best, Marçal, Tiquinho, Adryelson, Eduardo – listed PC Vasconcellos.

– It is a positive point for market analysis. One players are better known, like Marçal, others she who sought. She spent time with Carli, who is an excellent player, but has physical problems due to age. Scored with Adryelson – quoted Pedrinho.

– Marçal was a great signing for the answers he has given. In the game for the first time, the American Jacob Montes and responded. This third market movement only leads me to one conclusion, that the campaign is a good one, given all the circumstances. Even because of Luís Castro’s own adaptation and understanding of what Brazilian football is – added PC.

Pedrinho concluded by pointing out that the project is a long-term one.

“It’s like I won the lottery. He’s a millionaire, he thinks the next day he’s at home and in a boat. The crowd thought it was the fifth year, but it’s the beginning. Most of these players are beginning to look forward to promising years. If you take Flamengo, in the beginning it was like this, they don’t hire the tops because they are undergoing physical and financial restructuring. Suddenly three or four are going to keep winning the Brazilian title and playing for Libertadores with a chance of winning. The crowd demanded too much from Luís Castro and his team because the result did not come – completed Pedrinho.