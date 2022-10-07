Rmulo says he refused Ronaldo’s invitation and left Cruzeiro at the end of the year

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Rmulo leaves Cruzeiro at the end of the season to continue his playing career at another club Rmulo leaves Cruzeiro at the end of the season. In an ESPN interview, this Friday (7), the 35-year-old right-back revealed that he refused Ronaldo’s invitation to join the celestial gesture. He decided to continue his career as a player.

“I had a contract until 2023 and we made an agreement to end it at the end of the year. I will play my last game as an athlete (from Cruzeiro) on November 6. Then I’m free to sign with whatever club I want,” said the TV broadcaster. .

“I even received an invitation to stay at the club as part of the management, but I’m still very well physically and I want to play at a high level for another two or three years,” added the player.

Last month, Rmulo entered into an agreement with Cruzeiro. He had a contract until the end of 2023, but accepted a new contract until December 2022. In this way, he will say goodbye to the club on November 6, when Cruzeiro ends its participation in Serie B.

“I am much more relaxed because I will leave with the mission accomplished to put the club back in Serie A. The fans will be eternally grateful to those who were part of this project, and I will be grateful for all the support they have always given”, celebrated the player.

trajectory

Rmulo was hired by Cruzeiro for the first time in 2010. Unable to stand out in the team, the right-back was loaned to Athletico-PR the following year. There were only 19 games during the player’s first visit to Toca da Raposa.

After a decade in Italian football, Rmulo returned to Cruzeiro in March 2021. He became the absolute starter of the team and one of the main leaders of the group last season. The defender took the field on 46 opportunities – 36 in Serie B, three in the Copa do Brasil and seven in Mineiro – and provided six assists.

This year, Rmulo played 25 matches with the celestial shirt. However, he lost space in Paulo Pezzolano’s team after the arrival of reinforcements in the second half