Ronaldo aims to sign Palmeiras striker for 2023

Credit: Rodrigo Sanches / Cruzeiro | Fabio Menotti / Ag. palm trees

Champion of the Series B and back to the elite of Brazilian football in 2023, Cruzeiro is already moving in search of reinforcements for the next season and has as one of the targets the striker Wesley, 23 years old, who belongs to Palmeiras. The information was disclosed by journalist Romário Júnior, from the website Bolavip Brasil.

“The tendency is for Cruzeiro to try to convince Leila Pereira to lend the 23-year-old with an option or even a purchase obligation. The striker, in order to play more, may end up accepting a new challenge in his career next year”, reported journalist Romário Júnior, from Bolavip Brasil.

Bahia in dispute

The striker Wesley is currently in the reserve of Palmeiras and can be negotiated for the 2023 season. According to journalist Jorge Nicola, the City Group also wants to hire the player to reinforce Bahia next year.

“I already anticipate for you that one of the targets of the City Group is Wesley, Palmeiras striker. Until then, it was just speculation and people added the fact that Wesley was a declared Bahia fan. Before playing for Palmeiras, he had already declared himself a fan of Bahia”, said Jorge Nicola, on his YouTube channel, last month.

The journalist also reported that “all close friends know that Wesley is a fanatical Bahia fan” and that Grupo City had already tried to sign a striker for New York City, in the United States, and for Troyes, in France.

“Now, a person has confirmed to me that Wesley is indeed one of the City Group’s targets for next season. I think Wesley could make a lot of noise at Bahia, it would be a good name to start with”, concluded Nicola.

🚨 The striker Wesley, who belongs to Palmeiras is one of the targets of the City Football Group to incorporate the squad of the #Bahia for the next season. pic.twitter.com/GbccqgKZBU — PORTAL TRICOLOR 88 (@portaltricolorr) September 23, 2022

Wesley was revealed in the base categories of Palmeiras and has a contract until December 2025. This year, shirt 11 has 48 matches, three goals and five assists.