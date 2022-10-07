Rony gives a shirt to a fan whose poster was barred at the Palmeiras arena; video | palm trees

Rony scored one of the four goals in the rout, which left Palmeiras with a 12-point lead at the top of the Brasileirão.

Rony presents a boy with a Palmeiras shirt

A video posted by journalists Gabriel Amorim and Yara Fantoni went viral on social media: an adult tries to argue with Military Police officers, who comply with the determination to prohibit the entry of posters. Soon after, the boy starts crying.

Cases like this have recently been repeated in stadiums in São Paulo. In June, the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat reinforced that the PM follows the law by prohibiting the entry of posters.

“The Military Police clarifies that in possession of its legal attributions, it complies with what is determined by Federal Law No. 10.671/03, State Law No. objects, such as paper, bottles, fireworks, firearms or white weapons in football stadiums in the State of São Paulo.”

In the Fan Statute, paragraph IV of Article 13-A says that one of the conditions of access and permanence is “not to carry or display posters, flags, symbols or other signs with offensive messages, including those of a racist or xenophobic nature”.

