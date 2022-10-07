Already thinking about the next season, the board of Alvinegro Praiano is monitoring the market and already has five players on the radar

Santos is 14th in the Brazilian championship with 37 points and his main objective in this final stretch of the season is to win a spot for the Liberators cup 2023. Given this, the board is looking to strengthen the team and already has the name of five players on the radar for next season.

The president Andrés Rueda highlighted that Alvinegro Praiano should invest seeking to qualify the cast and, for that, the summit seeks to hire Soteldo definitively. According to information on the portal UOL Sports, Peixe is looking for alternatives to have the Venezuelan permanently. But for that, Santos will have to pay 4 million dollars, about BRL 20 millionfor 50% of the economic rights.

Another is the midfielder, cocksucker, which has been monitoring the athlete who is currently at Kashima Antlers. It is worth mentioning that the midfielder, as well as his manager, has already publicly expressed that in a return to Brazil the Fish it’s priority. According to information from Sport News World, Alisson is being closely monitored by the São Paulo summit.

Currently without a Club, recovering from a knee injury, the board sees the player as a good market opportunity. The Argentine press revealed that the Club is interested in signing the midfielder Quinterowhich belongs to Shenzhen, China, and is on loan to River Plate until the end of the season.

O saints came close to hiring Franco Cristaldo, but the negotiations ended up not proceeding. However, the Argentine press highlighted that the player is close to alvinegro in the next season.