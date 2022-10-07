Russia claims conquests in eastern Ukraine but Kiev holds positions

posted on 10/07/2022 18:13



(credit: Anatolii Stepanov / AFP)

Russian forces on Friday claimed their first conquests in eastern Ukraine after a series of defeats on several fronts, but Kiev appeared to hold its ground and urged Russian soldiers to surrender.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, in a show of confidence after a series of successes achieved during his counteroffensive, vowed to guarantee “life, safety and justice” for Russian military personnel who choose to surrender.

“They can still save Russia from tragedy and the Russian army from humiliation”, or “remain in memory as thieves, rapists and murderers”, he launched, after several defeats at the front pressured Russian President Vladimir Putin to mobilize hundreds thousands of reservists.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his daily speech that the army had reconquered some 2,500 square kilometers of Russian-held territory in its latest counter-offensive, launched in late September.

Moscow, meanwhile, announced that it had conquered three cities in eastern Ukraine after losing thousands of square kilometers on various fronts in recent weeks.

Pro-Russian separatists fighting alongside Moscow’s forces in Ukraine said they had seized the cities of Otradivka, Vesela Dolina and Zaitseve.

The Russian Defense Ministry had already announced the capture of Zaitseve the day before in its daily report.

The three municipalities are located south of the city of Bakhmut, controlled by Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk region and which the Russian army has been trying to conquer for months.

fighting in the streets

This Friday, in Bakhmut, AFP journalists heard heavy artillery fire and multiple rocket launchers in the center of the city, which had around 70,000 inhabitants before the war.

Machine gun bursts were also heard from time to time. A civilian volunteer with the Vostok SOS humanitarian group, Eduard Skorik, 29, told AFP that “street fighting” took place near his home.

To the south of the city, heading towards the cities captured by the Russians, one could see black smoke caused by projectiles.

Ukrainian forces also reported territorial victories on Friday, such as the city of Grekivka, in the Luhansk region (east), according to Governor Sergei Gaidai.

In the occupied southern Kherson region, at least five civilians were killed and another five wounded in a Ukrainian shelling that hit a bus crossing a bridge carrying civilians on their way to work, said pro-Russian officer Kirill Stremousov.

Ukrainian forces attacked the bridges in that region several times to prevent logistical supplies from Russian forces.

The Ukrainian Presidency also reported a new Russian bombardment in the Zaporizhzhia region (south), for the second day in a row, which caused one wounded.

“Infrastructure was destroyed in two districts. The occupier used drones for the first time,” the source said.

The day before, 11 people died in Russian bombings in Zaporizhzhia, according to Ukrainian rescue services.





Risk of nuclear ‘Armageddon’

The leader of pro-Russian separatists in the Donetsk region (east), Denis Pushilin, said the “most difficult situation” was recorded near Lyman, a major railway hub.

He said the Russian army is consolidating a new line of defense near Kreminna, further east, which Ukrainian forces “test day and night”. “I think we have a chance to gather forces and start liberating territories with new reserves,” he added, announcing the deployment of reinforcements.

Russia claimed last week the annexation of four regions it at least partially controls in Ukraine, after “referendums” denounced by the UN, the Ukrainian government and its Western allies.

As for the nuclear threat, it continues to grow. After Vladimir Putin’s threats to resort to nuclear weapons to defend territories that the Kremlin considers Russian, his Ukrainian counterpart yesterday mentioned “preventive” attacks against Russia.

The Ukrainian presidency quickly backed down and claimed that Zelensky was referring to pre-emptive “sanctions” rather than bombing, but Russian officials expressed their outrage.

The Kremlin denounced a “call to start a new world war” and the head of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov, considered that these statements justified the Russian invasion.

US President Joe Biden has warned of the risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” for the first time since the Cold War.