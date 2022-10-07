Ryan Reynolds: 8 movies with the Deadpool star

Ryan Reynolds began his career in the 1990s and became an actor known for playing iconic roles such as Deadpool. The star returns to play the anti-hero in Deadpool 3slated by Marvel for late 2024.

However, these are just some of the successes starring the actor who has played characters in dramas, action films and thrillers. Check out 8 productions with Ryan Reynolds below and find out what to watch in your spare time!

1. Free Guy

In Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds gives life to Guy, the main character of the film. After discovering that he is an NPC in an interactive game, bank teller Guy ends up becoming a player and is the only one who can save the world.

The production is available on the Star Plus streaming platform and you will be able to enjoy this comedy and action hit.

2. Project Adam

One of the star’s most recent debuts deadpool 3 and a great option for and relax, Project Adam follows Ryan as the older version of Adam, who finds his 13-year-old self on a secret mission.

Launched in 2022, the production is available on Netflix and became one of the biggest hits on the platform at the beginning of the year.

3. Explosive Double 2

In Explosive Double 2Ryan Reynolds plays protagonist Michael, who is preparing for a sabbatical and retirement from bodyguard life until Sonia interrupts him to save her husband.

Available to stream on Prime Video, you’ll get to know more about the star of Marvel movies with this action-comedy plot.

4. Selfless

Launched in 2015, the science fiction plot selfless follows Damian, a man who has his consciousness transferred to the body of a young man, played by Ryan, and ends up getting involved in a very dangerous secret organization.

For those who like action and technology, the plot is available for streaming on HBO Max.

5. The Golden Lady – HBO Max

In addition to action and adventure films, Ryan played a young lawyer in the drama the golden lady. The film follows Maria, a Jewish lady who is suing the Austrian government and has the help of Reynolds’ character.

The plot follows the events of the post-Nazi occupation of Austria and is available on HBO Max.

6. Red Alert – Netflix

Alongside the likes of Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson, Ryan gives life to the character Nolan Booth, wanted by FBI investigator John Hartley to search for and capture one of the most dangerous criminals in the world, The Bishop.

The production was launched in 2021 by Netflix and has become one of the biggest hits available on the platform.

7. The Proposal – Star Plus

In The proposal, Ryan plays the assistant to powerful book publisher Margaret Tate, Andrew Paxton. He has to pretend he’s engaged to the editor so she doesn’t get deported to her home country.

Available on the Star Plus streaming platform, this is a great option for the star of deadpool 3.

8. Blade Trinity – HBO Max

Classic from the early 2000s, Blade Trinity It’s a great action and fantasy option to watch. Ryan plays Hannibal King, who teams up with a scientist to face vampire leader Dranica Talos.

The production is available for streaming on HBO Max and is perfect for those who don’t know what to watch on their free days.