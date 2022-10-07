Sampaoli does not stop at Gabigol and asks Sevilla for another popular player

Jorge Sampaoli is back at work. The coach, who was announced by Sevilla, had been without a club since the last transfer window, when he opted to leave Olympique de Marseille, where he was doing great work.

The Spanish club did not start the European season well, being only in the 17th position of La Liga, in addition to not having won the Champions League yet. In this way, Lopetegui ended up being fired.

Sampaoli then arrived at the club indicating some reinforcements. As reported by the Vamos Mi Sevilla portal, forward Gabigol, from Flamengo, was one of them. However, before him, the Argentine had already indicated another player.

Sampaoli calls for Ocampos to return

This is the Argentine Lucas Ocampos, who belongs precisely to Sevilla but is on loan to Ajax, from Holland. According to the source, Sampaoli asked the club to agree on the Argentine’s return in the next window, in January.

Ocampos played for three seasons with Sevilla’s colors, having been one of the team’s highlights. This season, however, he has been playing little, adding just 108 minutes in his first 5 games for Ajax. He has yet to participate in goals.