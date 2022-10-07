Samsung launches Odyssey Ark monitor in Brazil for R$ 21,499

Model with 55-inch Quantum Mini-LED screen promises immersive gaming experience

In a press conference held at Brasil Game Show 2022, Samsung announced the arrival of the monitor Odyssey Ark to Brazil. The product had been presented by the company during CES 2022, and will finally reach the hands of national consumers.

With 55 inch Quantum Mini LED screenthe Odyssey Ark promises an immersive gaming experience, but the price won’t fit anyone’s pocket: the suggested value at launch is BRL 21,499.

The Odyssey Ark monitor will be in pre-sale between the 6th and 31st of October in stores like KaBuM! Anyone who buys the monitor during this period also wins a gamer kit, consisting of a mouse, a mousepad, a keyboard and a headset. Items can be redeemed at a later date between November 1 and December 15 on the Samsung website.

Odyssey Ark monitor promises the best imaging experience

The Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor is the first 1000R curved gaming smart screen of the world. The 55-inch Quantum Mini-LED display is designed to envelop the user’s field of vision, providing not only great picture quality, but also an immersive sound experience thanks to Sound Dome technology.

Are four corner speakers and two center wooferswhich result in a 60W 2.2.2 channel.

The display has 165Hz refresh rate, 1 ms response time and FreeSync Premium technology. 14-bit backlight allows for detailed HDR control and contrast is 1,000,000:1.

Another new addition to the Odyssey Ark is the solar powered controller. The Ark Dial puts the player in full control of the monitor, allowing quick and simple access to a variety of functions that the Ark has, including the Flex Move screen, which allows you to change the screen size, move the screen position, and adjust the ratio ( 16:9 > 21:9 > 32:9); Multi View, to access up to 4 contents on the same screen; Quick Settings; and Game Bar, to check and control game settings.

“This is one of Samsung’s top launches of the year. And especially for the Brazilian consumer, who, in addition to being very demanding, is also attentive to countless details that we integrate into this monitor, such as, for example, a high definition image represented by the curved format, a premium image quality, immersive sound and flexible interface”, highlights Marina Correia, monitors manager at Samsung Brazil.

“The gaming community is extremely important to us, mainly because it challenges us to develop more and more innovations, we believe that the Odyssey Ark will be the game changer for the next level of this industry”, completes the executive.

