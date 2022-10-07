Samsung Notebook: See 6 Laptops to Buy in 2022 | Which one to buy?

Samsung offers several models of notebooks in the Brazilian market. The indication of use can range from basic navigation and low productivity, to multimedia editing with the help of the specific pen for use on the touch screen. The NP550XDA-KP2BR laptop offers a Windows 11 operating system, 500 GB of internal storage and a 15.6-inch display for prices starting at R$2,498.

Meanwhile, the NP550XDZ-KO4BR model features a Full HD resolution screen, an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM for an investment of around R$1,852. The Chromebook Plus has a reversible structure, to be used as a notebook or tablet, it promises a more compact 12-inch screen, in addition to an internal storage capacity of 32 GB for approximately R$ 3,699.

Samsung notebook: see 6 laptops to buy in 2022

1. Samsung Chromebook ‎E310XBA-KT3BR – from R$1,799

Samsung Chromebook ‎E310XBA-KT3BR offers Chrome OS operating system

The cheapest model on the list is the Chromebook ‎E310XBA, with a compact keyboard and multimedia configuration keys on top. The notebook has a reduced screen of 11.6 inches in HD resolution and operating system Chrome OS. The machine is seen in figures starting at R$ 1,799. The hardware performance promises an internal storage of 32 GB and a RAM memory of 4 GB. These features can meet the less demanding public, which has more basic needs, since chromebooks are aimed at online browsing and using cloud-based programs, mainly manufactured by Google.

The interior of the peripheral still has an Intel Dual Core processor, that is, with two cores to perform light tasks. Rated 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers highlight the product’s fast delivery and good performance during online browsing sessions.

Pros: good cost-benefit

good cost-benefit Cons: absence of ABNT2 standard on keyboard

Samsung NP550XDZ-KO4BR offers the Linux operating system

The NP550XDZ-KO4BR stands out for the quality of the display, which is 15.6 inches and has a clear Full HD resolution. The operating system is Linux, while the hardware promises an internal storage of 500 GB in HD technology and a conventional RAM memory of 4 GB. Interested parties can purchase the notebook for values ​​from R$ 1,852.

The laptop also does not display the ABNT2 key pattern, however it does provide a side numeric keypad and buttons for multimedia configuration. In addition, it has a 6th generation Intel Celeron processor. Rated 3.7 out of 5 on Amazon, users denote the fast delivery of the item and the fact that the system delivers the promised experience. However, some consumers criticize having received the computer with a factory defect in the operating system.

Pros: Features a side numeric keypad

Features a side numeric keypad Cons: Absence of the ABNT2 standard

3. Samsung ‎Chromebook XE340XDA-KS1BR – from R$2,249

Samsung ‎XE340XDA-KS1BR features a compact design on an 11.6-inch screen

The ‎Chromebook XE340XDA-KS1BR is another model with a reduced size: the screen offers 11.6 inches and an HD resolution, while the keyboard does not have a lateralized numerical extension. Made in black, the machine offers Chrome OS as its operating system, in addition to an Intel Celeron Dual Core processor. The item is available at the retailer from R$ 2,249.

The hardware, on the other hand, provides an internal storage of 32 GB and a RAM memory with a capacity of 4 GB. Due to the conventional configurations, the use of the laptop is indicated for basic navigation or for non-demanding routines. Available on the Amazon website, the product does not have user ratings or reviews at the time of writing this article.

Pros: compact design

compact design Cons: lack of side numeric keypad

Samsung NP550XDA-KP2BR offers an Intel Celeron processor and runs the Windows 11 system

The NP550XDA-KP2BR has a standard screen size of 15.6 inches, while the keyboard offers reduced dimensions, without lateralized numerical extension. With design in lead gray and silver colors, the notebook offers robust internal storage capacity: 500 GB in HD technology, which can please the public and help consumers who have a lot of files. The equipment can be purchased for values ​​from R$ 2,498.

The RAM memory, on the other hand, has a volume of 4 GB, an appropriate number for basic use and low productivity. The inside of the machine hosts an Intel Celeron processor, which works in conjunction with the factory Windows 11 operating system. Rated 3.7 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers highlight the item positively for basic uses, but criticize that the HD is slow – which could be improved if the storage was done on SSD.

Pros: lots of space for internal storage

lots of space for internal storage Cons: absence of ABNT2 standard on keyboard

More laptops from Samsung

Samsung XE521QAB-AD1BR can be used as both a notebook and a tablet

The Chromebook Plus is a device different from the others, as it can be used both as a notebook and as a tablet. In addition, it comes with a pen to facilitate the handling of the touch display. The operating system is Chrome OS, which can be interesting for those who are already used to using Google applications. In addition, the model features a 12-inch screen in Full HD resolution. The hardware features the Intel Celeron processor and 4 GB of RAM. It is possible to purchase the machine for prices from R$ 3,699.

This model can be useful for consumers who do multimedia editing, as the touch pen should help in the creative process. The internal storage capacity of 32 GB tends to be limited, enough only for consumers used to working in the cloud and who don’t keep many files on the machine. Rated 4.5 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers highlight the pen. However, they criticize the fragility of the finish and report that the screen does not work with the touch of the fingers.

Pros: 2 in 1 notebook

2 in 1 notebook Cons: limited internal storage

Samsung ‎NP550XDA-KF1BR guarantees an internal storage capacity of 1 TB

The NP550XDA-KF1BR ships the Windows 10 operating system out of the box, accompanied by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. With a conventional 15.6-inch screen, the item features hardware technology with 8 GB of RAM: a feature that can assist in the processing of heavier software. It is possible to purchase the laptop for figures from R$ 4,999.

Its differential is due to the HD for internal storage: the 1 TB capacity can host more files and heavy programs. The design is made in a dark gray tone, while the display guarantees a Full HD resolution. Rated 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon, users positively highlight the lightness of the product and the good performance of the system. However, they criticize the absence of SSD, which makes the response time of commands slower.

Pros: Full HD resolution screen

Full HD resolution screen Cons: no SSD for internal storage

