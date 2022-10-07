Santos is the only holder who travels to Cuiabá x Flamengo | Flamengo

With full focus on the first match of the final of the Copa do Brasil, scheduled for next Wednesday, Flamengo will spare all the players who started in the 0-0 draw with Internacional, last Wednesday, at Maracanã. As expected, Dorival Júnior will use an alternative team against Cuiabá this Saturday, at 7 pm, at Arena Pantanal, for the 31st round of the Brazilian.
Goalkeeper Santos is the only one of the holders who will continue with the red-black delegation. The likely team will be formed by Santos, Varela, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Vidal (Diego), Victor Hugo and Matheus França; Everton Cebolinha, Marinho and Mateusão.
The holders who started against Internacional will stay in Rio de Janeiro and, due to load control, will have the day off on Friday. After the rest, they train on Saturday and Sunday as usual.
Vidal, who played 36 minutes against Internacional, trained this Friday only at the academy, but he has no medical problem and is scheduled to travel. Erick Pulgar, still in pain from his left ankle injury, will not travel.
Thiago Maia and Gabigol, who received the third yellow card in a row, could no longer be part of the red-black delegation.
Fifth in the Brazilian with 49 points, Flamengo is experiencing a moment of instability in the competition, but in October its main commitments are the finals of the Copa do Brasil, against Corinthians, and the Libertadores, against Athletico-PR.
Santos is the only one of Flamengo’s holders who travels to Cuiabá — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo
