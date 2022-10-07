“Santos’ number 10 will only come back…”; Sectorist ‘breaks’ DM and Soteldo’s diagnosis puts Peixe in bad shape

saints

Venezuelan striker left the pitch in the reverse for Atlético-MG feeling severe pain in the back of the thigh

Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC - Soteldo left the field in the first half against Galo due to injury
In addition to the defeat to Atlético-MG, last Wednesday (5), coach Orlando Ribeiro left worried about Yeferson Soteldoabsolute owner of the saints in this second semester. With 30 minutes into the game, the Venezuelan fell to the ground after starting a play on Jemerson’s side. Immediately, shirt 10 asked to be substituted.

Soteldo was reassessed by the Fish Medical Department this Thursday (6) to know the severity of the injury. the colleague Lucas Barrosa sectorist from Santos, found a worrying diagnosis that he shared on social media.

“Soteldo’s injury will keep the forward from the pitch for five weeks, that is, Santos’ number 10 will only return to work next season. A rupture of the posterior muscle of the right thigh was found”, wrote Barros on Twitter.

Since returning to Peixe, the 25-year-old has seven matches and one assist. It is worth emphasizing that, officially, Santos has not yet given a prognosis about Soteldo. With 37 points, Orlando Ribeiro’s team dropped to 13th place in the Brazilian Championship standings, nine of the G-7, which leads to the Libertadores dispute.

