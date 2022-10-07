Sao Paulo performances: Felipe Alves fails, Calleri scores and Alisson saves | Sao Paulo

Calleri: scorer of São Paulo’s equalizing goal, the Argentine fought, managed to get along with Luciano and get the team out of trouble away from home. He was one of the most driven of the team and had a very physical dispute, sometimes tough, with Ricardo Silva. He reached 22 goals this season and remains the team’s top scorer in 2022. Grade: 7.0

Lucian: author of the assistance of Calleri’s goal, shirt 11 still created the great opportunity of the final stage, arranging a pass in the back of the defense for Rodrigo Nestor, who wasted. It took a while to find space on the field, but it grew and symbolized São Paulo’s improvement during this Thursday’s match. Grade: 7.0

Alisson: gave greater mobility to the tricolor team in the second half, when he took the place of Rodrigo Nestor. After a lot of insistence, he scored the winning goal, with a header. Grade: 7.0

Felipe Alves: São Paulo’s first-choice goalkeeper lived a very unsafe night at Independência. Mistakes with the feet, one of them when he went too far and almost got complicated, and insecurity marked the performance of shirt 1, who missed the goal of América-MG scored by Aloisio. He saved the team with great defense in the second half. Note: 4.5

Miranda: started well and played confidently for most of the match. However, in the second half, he was in danger of being sent off and wasted a very clear chance to give São Paulo the victory. Note: 5.5

1 of 2 América-MG vs São Paulo — Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF América-MG vs São Paulo — Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF

Check out the scores of São Paulo players:

Felipe Alves [GOL]: 4.5

Rafinha [ZAG]: 6.0

Miranda [ZAG]: 5.5

leo [ZAG]: 5.5

Igor Vinicius [ALD]: 5.0

(Alison [MEI]: 7.0)

Pablo Maia [VOL]: 6.0

Rodrigo Nestor [MEI]: 5.0

(Igor Gomes [MEI]: 5.5)

Patrick [MEI]: 5.0

(Marcos Guilherme [ATA]: 6.0)

Reinaldo [ALE]: 5.5

(Wellington [LAE]: 6.0)

Lucian [ATA]: 7.0

Calleri [ATA]: 7.0

