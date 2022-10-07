São Paulo reveals a depressing situation. Had not paid the semifinal award to the team that lost the South American decision – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil

The heroic victory of São Paulo against América, in Belo Horizonte, did not soften the war between the organized, the management and the players. Quite the opposite.

The promise of the biggest one, Independente, is to mock the team that failed in the Copa Sudamericana final. The fans’ irritation lies in the fact that the three-time world champion club spend 2022 without winning a title.

On Sunday, the organization’s command guarantees that thousands of members will go with clown noses and bring popcorn, to represent the team’s “lack of courage”.

What’s more, the summit has published the players’ salaries.

As a way of showing that they are “very well paid”.

The management of São Paulo did not deny the values.







goalkeepers

Jandrei: BRL 300 thousand

Felipe Alves: BRL 100 thousand

Thiago Couto: BRL 80 thousand



defenders

Diego Costa: BRL 200 thousand

Arboleda: BRL 400 thousand

Nahuel Ferraresi: BRL 250 thousand

Leo Pele: BRL 280 thousand

Miranda: BRL 550 thousand

Luizão: BRL 40 thousand

Lucas Beraldo: BRL 40 thousand

Walce: BRL 40 thousand



sides

Reinaldo: BRL 500 thousand

Wellington: BRL 80 thousand

Igor Vinícius: BRL 100 thousand

Rafinha: BRL 300 thousand

João Moreira: BRL 40 thousand



midfielders

Patrick: BRL 600 thousand

Nikão: BRL 600 thousand

Igor Gomes: BRL 100 thousand

André Anderson: R$ 150 thousand

Pablo Maia: R$ 80 thousand

Talles Costa: BRL 40 thousand

Galoppo: BRL 450 thousand



attackers

Éder: BRL 700 thousand

Marcos Guilherme: BRL 150 thousand

Calleri: BRL 800 thousand

Luciano: BRL 400 thousand

Alisson: BRL 150,000 (Grêmio pays another BRL 150,000)

Juan: BRL 40 thousand

Caio: BRL 40 thousand

Busts: BRL 720 thousand





São Paulo owes more than R$ 700 million. The debt has been going on since the times of the worst president in the club’s history, Leco.

Money is a big obstacle. So much so that director Carlos Belmonte had the courage to confess something surreal, yesterday, after the victory against América Mineiro.

He stated that São Paulo entered the final of the Copa Sudamericana, last week, without having paid the award for classification in the semifinal against Atlético Goianiense. Unacceptable situation for such an important club. The award is one of the great incentives in football. In all world. The lack of payment for the semi-final shows the financial chaos of the club.





Former coach Hernán Crespo sued São Paulo because the club, when he fired him last year, owed him three months of wages and image rights. The Argentine had to appeal to FIFA to receive the R$ 2.7 million.

Current players and even Rogério Ceni have gotten used to image delays. The coach got to stay four months without receiving and the athletes, three months.

An embarrassing situation for the club that was once an example of management in Brazilian football.

President Julio Casares assures advisers that, in 2023, if the classification for Libertadores comes, the chance of the club getting big investors is huge.

The first dream is the sale of Morumbi’s naming rights.

Rogério Ceni was encouraged by the victory against América, in a comeback, last night. With the rise of the club to tenth place. The club’s golden dream is qualifying for the pre-Libertadores. Get at least sixth in the Brazilian.





“In 2006, we lost the Libertadores final to Inter, with a mistake of mine, and we had a game on Sunday against Cruzeiro in which we would defend the leadership of the Brazilian. It was another time, but I was in a bigger pit than that. they can also go out, they are guys who work, who have flaws, as we all do, and their virtues.”

The coach still refuses to guarantee that he will remain at the club next season, despite having signed a contract until 2023. He wants to be sure that he will have a squad with greater potential.

He managed, at least, to revive the team, after the defeat in the Sudamericana final and the certainty that there will be a dismantling as soon as 2022 is over.

Even with the team needing to beat Botafogo, on Sunday, at Morumbi, Independente guarantees. You’ll be in the stadium with the clown noses. And popcorn.





He is not satisfied with the three-time world champion ending another year without a title. And being easily beaten by Independiente del Valle.

The club’s management does not want an open fight with the fans.

And promises to accept the protests…



UFC boss changes habits, loses 14 kg and sports a defined body



