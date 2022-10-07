São Paulo will receive the money from the sale of Antony in five years and will make an advance payment to pay the cast | Sao Paulo

According to the manager, the amounts have not yet been paid because the club “goes through a difficult time”, but that everything will be resolved soon.

The report of ge found the debt of the pandemic fell from R$ 18 million to R$ 3 million, something more viable to be paid. However, overdue image rights (about two months in some cases) and gloves (one case is Arboleda’s renovation) still weigh on the coffers.

There was an expectation that the sale of Gabriel Sara for R$ 60 million and the almost R$ 110 million from the transfers of Antony and Casemiro would be enough to stop all debts with the squad later this year. The money, however, will not be deposited in full.

In Antony’s case, Tricolor will receive the amount in five years – not necessarily in equal installments. The amounts of Casemiro (about R$ 10 million) and Gabriel Sara will be deposited in the next three years. A portion of Sara’s sale has already fallen into São Paulo’s coffers.

With the delay in receiving all the amounts, São Paulo must resort to an advance in banks giving the negotiations as a guarantee to achieve.

In 2021, Corinthians did something similar in the sale of striker Pedrinho to Benfica. To anticipate the approximately R$ 91.9 million, the club would have to pay an interest rate to the bank that was between 7% and 8% per year for the anticipation.

There is no concrete forecast for all debts with players to be paid off. A source heard by the report, however, said that by the end of this year the accounts will be “well balanced”.

In addition to this pending with the current squad, São Paulo still pays Daniel Alves and Hernanes in arrears, in addition to having a million-dollar debt with businessmen and other institutions.

On the field, the team is looking to qualify for the next Libertadores, which would also help increase cash flow next year.

Financial difficulties in São Paulo are nothing new. The club recorded a debt of almost R$ 700 million at the end of last year.

