Secret Invasion: Nick Fury is the star of the unreleased teaser

Marvel fans almost walked away from the D23 Expo disappointed. At the end of the superhero panel, the studio released this Saturday (10) the first teaser for Secret Invasion. During the previously unreleased preview, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) returns to Earth after years. However, the former leader of SHIELD doesn’t know who he can trust.

During the teaser for this epic Disney+ crossover, Nick Fury questions the safety of James Rhodes (Don Cheadle). The Skrulls, an alien race capable of shapeshifting, are on Earth as humans. And because of that, no one can be trusted.

Despite being an action-packed teaser, the Secret Invasion preview still maintains the mystery of the plot. While the public doesn’t know the Skrulls’ motivation, Samuel L. Jackson’s character delivers a riddle to the studio’s fans.

“I am the last person among them [os alienígenas] and what they really want”, said the desperate Nick Fury in the teaser released at the D23 Expo. What can it be? Despite the regrets, the preview brought some news. Audiences can see Emilia Clarke for the first time in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).

In addition to the newcomer to the world of superheroes, the Secret Invasion teaser featured another old acquaintance of the public. Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) is back! But the character of The Avengers (2012) is not happy with the huge absence of her former boss.

The new Disney+ series also features other iconic characters from the Marvel universe. Ben Mendelsohn returns as the alien Talos and, of course, Don Cheadle returns as James Rhodes, better known as War Machine or Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) best friend.

Secret Invasion premieres on First half of 2023 on Disney+. Watch the series teaser below: