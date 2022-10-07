See WHAT are the benefits and disadvantages of working autonomously; you probably didn’t know THAT

In Brazil, it is estimated that there are about 25 million people working autonomously. This is because many people prefer to work on their own and establish their schedules and roles.

In addition, due to the economic crisis, many Brazilians lost their jobs and had to choose new alternatives. Thus, the self-employed person does not have an employment relationship or the benefits of a formal contract. However, he who runs his own business.

So, here are the advantages and disadvantages of working autonomously.

What is self-employment?

Self-employed work consists of all work performed without an employment relationship, whether providing services to companies or individuals, but without establishing a fixed contract. In this way, it allows complete financial and professional freedom to be able to choose how and when to work. However, this professional assumes the risks of his service.

Still, it is possible to become a registered self-employed worker. Professionals who work informally are not entitled to various benefits and also tend to have problems with the IRS. They have difficulty establishing themselves in the market and are still unable to have a CNPJ or issue an invoice.

Advantages and disadvantages of self-employment

1. Advantages

One of the advantages is being able to run your own business. Thus, the professional can establish their own hours and place they want to work. Thus, having control of your time proves to be a good advantage for many people. This is because it allows the person to establish the hours they want to work and not miss leisure time.

2. Disadvantages

Despite the autonomy, it is also necessary to be aware that this work requires greater responsibility. Therefore, to make your business grow and generate profit, you need to be focused and productive. In addition, another disadvantage is the fact that there is no financial stability. That’s because he doesn’t have a formal contract. Working in this way makes it impossible to have the benefits of the 13th salary, FGTS, meal vouchers, health plan and paid time off.

What are the main characteristics for a self-employed professional

To work through this medium, you need some skills to captivate those who hire you, whether customers, partners or teams. First of all, it is necessary to have good communication, whether to listen or refer to the other. Thus, it is important to pay attention to what the client requests and also to explain clearly what your work is.

Still, you need to have a problem-solving plan. So, when you see that something may be causing some intrigue, try to solve it as soon as you identify the issue and don’t leave it to the last minute. In addition, dealing with people on a daily basis can be quite tiring, so you need to manage stress so you don’t take it out on the other.

Creativity can also be a great ally when working autonomously, from which you can instigate those who hire you through elaborate and attention-grabbing content.