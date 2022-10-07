seer predicts the champion of Libertadores

On the afternoon of Saturday, October 29, at 5 pm (Brasilia time), Flamengo and Athletico-PR face off at the Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo stadium, in Guayaquil, for the final of the Copa Conmebol Libertadores. The match on Ecuadorian soil will define the new champion of the continent, and it could be Fla for the third time in history.

Therefore, due to its importance, the decision had its future read by the psychic Mariana Fonseca, who publishes her predictions on her YouTube channel, called ”MF Tarot”. According to Mariana, the vibes for Felipão’s men are more positive. The tarologist even pointed out that Athletico will open the scoring at Barcelona’s stadium.

”Paranaense comes with communication in the field, with the moon and news. Athletico seems to come with a united team, which Felipão can talk to and can open the scoreboard. The moon brings some sort of merit to this tactic. In the second half, CAP will be a very well structured team, with the stars and fish coming. Athletico will have a strength, a luck. Finally, comes the heart letter. Something very strong is coming for them, which brings joy to their fans”, said Fonseca.

Flamengo would lose on penalties

Then, Mariana explained that according to her oracle, Flamengo will be able to tie the game due to the changes that will be made by Dorival Júnior in the second half. However, on penalties, the Most Beloved will suffer another runner-up in the season.

“For Flamengo, the difficulty will be great. As much as you have the will to play, there will be a lot of wear and tear on the team. Fla’s first half is not cool. In the second, Dorival Júnior will try for changes, making substitutions that can bring stability and the team manage to tie the game and open possibilities for penalties. In penalties, Athletico wins Libertadores by cards, they have stronger energy”, he concluded.

