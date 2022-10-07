Serial Killer is on the loose and terrorizes a small California town

California police are looking for a suspect. He has been identified as a serial killer who has claimed victims in Stockton. So far, according to information provided by US authorities, he has killed five people out of six who were attacked. One of them survived. He understands what the police have to say.

Serial killer is claiming victims in Stockton

In a short period – less than three months – of time, five people were shot during the night or early hours of Stockton. This is a city with around 310,000 inhabitants. The detectives at the helm of the case believe that other murders in a nearby town are linked to the murders in question.

“We have a series of homicides that we believe are linked. The problem is, we don’t have the evidence to tell us if it’s one person, two or three,” said Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden.

Profile of victims and locations:

The detectives involved explain that all victims, registered between July 8 and September 27, exhibit the same ballistic criteria. Another important factor in these characteristics is that the serial killer is mostly targeting Hispanic men aged between 20 and 50 years.

Not to mention that they were all killed in places with poor lighting and almost no security cameras.

Links to other crimes and suspects:

Investigators are looking into a possible connection to another case. That of a black woman who survived after being shot in April last year in Oakland, 80 kilometers outside of Stockton.

The release of a video from a security camera was carried out on the police social networks. The record shows a man from the back who is wearing dark clothes and with a slight limp. He is classified as a person of interest. He was seen in several security videos near the places where the crimes took place.

The police increased the number of patrols on the streets at night and during the night. In addition, they warned residents to avoid passing through poorly lit areas and not to walk alone after sunset.

They are also offering a $125,000 reward to anyone with information that will help them catch the man responsible for the murders. Currently about a hundred leads a day are analyzed.