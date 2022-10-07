Shakhtar plays without Brazilians and finds itself harmed: “Fifa destroyed us”

“Fifa destroyed us”, said the director of Shakhtar Donetsk, who entered the field without Brazilians in the Champions League for the first time in the century.

In the Champions League, the Shakhtar Donetsk was defeated by Real Madridby 2 to 1, with Brazilians shining in the goals of Merengues, being they of rodrygo and vinicius jr. On the Ukrainian side, who scored was Zubkov. Currently, the team has only one player from Brazil in the squad, being the side Lucas Taylorwho was hired in order to play in the Champions League for the first time.

The team, however, was harmed. With Brazilians shining for the Spanish club, Shakhtar entered the field without a single player born in Brazil. This happened for the first time in the century. Lucas Taylor was a starter in the first two clashes, but not in this one. The last match of the Ukrainian team without Brazilians in the Champions League had been in November 2000, in a 3-0 victory against Arsenal.

In this century, the team had a total of 16 participations in the competition, with 103 matches played. In 102, there was at least one Brazilian player on the field, the only divergence being this Wednesday. This was due to Russian attacks on Ukrainian territory, causing Brazilian players to leave the club for security reasons.

The director Darijo Srna criticized the lack of support from the highest football body: “FIFA destroyed us. It didn’t protect us at any time. If it was Real Madrid, Sevilla, Barcelona or Bayern in this situation, I’m sure they would help quickly”, he said, drawing comparisons with the opponent.

Vinicius Junior celebrating a goal against Shakhtar (Credit: Denis Doyle / Getty Images)

“I would like someone from FIFA to come to Ukraine, live with us and other teams to experience what it’s like to live with sirens and bombs. We had 14 foreigners with a market value between 150 and 200 million euros, and they were allowed to leave without freezing contracts.”, added the director, in a tone of protest.