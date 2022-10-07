South Korea says it spotted North Korean military planes near border

posted on 10/06/2022 19:18



(credit: South Korean Ministry of Defense/AFP)

South Korea said 12 North Korean military planes flew near its border on Thursday, prompting South Korean officials to launch 30 military planes in response. The South Korean army said eight North Korean fighter jets and four North Korean bombers flew in formation, indicating the planes carried out surface fire drills.





Earlier, North Korea fired two ballistic missiles towards its eastern waters, and South Korea held naval exercises with the United States and Japan off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula.

The latest missile launches suggest North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is determined to continue testing weapons aimed at increasing his nuclear arsenal in defiance of international sanctions.

Experts say Kim’s goal is to eventually gain US recognition as a legitimate nuclear state and lift sanctions, although the US and its allies show no signs of allowing that to happen. Source: Associated Press.

Coverage by Correio Braziliense

