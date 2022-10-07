Star in Walcyr Carrasco’s novel

Fernanda Montenegro

Fernanda Montenegro will have a prominent place in the novel that has been written by Walcyr Carrasco and which is being called “Terra Vermelha”. The plot will succeed “Travessia” which premieres next Monday and, in addition to the renowned actress, has in its cast, Cauã Reymond, Agatha Moreira, Glória Pires and Larissa Nunes. Although a certain secrecy about the plot is being kept, it ended up “leaking” that Montenegro’s character is called Cândida and keeps a great secret about the city and about Irene, a role that will be played by Glória Pires.

premiere today

Premiere today, on Prime Video, “Eleita”, Amazon’s original series, starring Clarice Falcão. The seven-episode plot takes place in a dystopian not-too-distant future, in which the state of Rio de Janeiro is literally falling apart. The government of Rio de Janeiro doesn’t have a penny, and the rest of the country is not much better: there are no more books, professors, publishers or professional press. To make matters worse, politics has become such a weird circus that I miss the time when Macaco Tião was almost elected mayor of Rio. In this chaotic scenario, Fefê (Clarice Falcão), a young digital influencer with an aversion to any kind of responsibility, decides to run for governor of the state “in a joke”. The problem is that this joke was successful. Elected, she – who doesn’t know the difference between governor and mayor – will try to reconcile her busy party life with the administration of the State of Rio de Janeiro – which is not only difficult, but impossible. Also in the cast are Diogo Vilela, Luciana Paes, Polly Marinho, Rafael Delgado, Bella Camero, Felipe Velozo and Pablo Pêgas, among other cameos.

Sad

Actress Eliane Lorett de Campos, whose career is linked to the theater, died when she was shot when she fled from robbers in Rio de Janeiro. The artist and another actress were returning from a rehearsal when thieves got in front of the vehicle to force her to stop. Eliane accelerated and continued driving, but the robber shot towards the driver’s window. The car traveled a few meters and collided with a pole. The companion was injured by shrapnel and Eliane died on the spot. She was 58 years old. One of Eliane Lorett de Campos’ last works on stage was the show “Abajur Lilás”, whose text is signed by Plínio Marcos.

Another season of “Grey’Anatomy”

The 18th season of “Gray’s Anatomy” is now available on the screen of Star+, which now has exclusivity in the exhibition of the hit series and one of the longest on North American television. It tells the story of physician Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) from her youth to her transformation into one of the most renowned professionals in her field. Good to see. Good for marathoning.

the new snow white

American actress Rachel Zegler was chosen to be Snow White in the newest film from Disney studios. During a recent interview, Zegler surprised her fans by reporting that she watched the animation in her childhood, but as a young girl she visited Snow White’s toys at DisneyWorld and was so scared that she never saw the film again. Now, she will be the protagonist of a new version of the children’s story.

The sequel to the movie “The Nun”

Scheduled to be released in September of next year, the feature film “A Nun 2” will have actress Taissa Farmiga as the protagonist. It follows the story of Father Burke (Demián Bichir) and Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) who are sent by the Vatican to Romania in order to investigate the suicide of a nun. And now, the plot continues and gains new contours.

Exciting

Ney Matogrosso shared an emotional moment celebrating the 100th birthday of his mother, Dona Beita, who exudes health and joy. The record moved the web and there were many congratulations and messages of affection. It is worth mentioning that Ney Matogrosso is 81 years old and has enviable breath. It’s the family genetics.

back to the studios

Lindsay Lohan is the star of the movie “A Christmas Crush,” set to hit the Netflix screen on November 10th. The actress plays a spoiled heiress who suffers amnesia after a skiing accident. It’s wait and see.

Unreleased music by Cristiano Araújo

Producer João Reis, father of the late Cristiano Araújo, shared that the singer’s unreleased song will be released. According to him, this will be the first single since the artist’s death in 2015.

On the Apple+ screen

It is said that later this year the platform will release the newest film by Will Smith – “Emancipation”. Previously, the premiere was scheduled for 2023 due to the controversy in which Will Smith was involved when slapping Chris Rock during the last Oscar ceremony. However, they changed their minds and the feature will be made available in cinema and on the platform later this year.

engaged

Model Fernanda Motta is engaged in the “Pink October” campaign, which raises awareness of the importance of breast cancer screening. In 2019, the model was diagnosed with the disease and recently she reported that she was cured, but she did not hide that she faced a tiring routine in the treatment. And she stressed, once again, the importance of prevention.

Birthday party

Cleo gathered family and friends to celebrate her 40th birthday. The party took place in a nightclub in São Paulo and the theme was neon. Joy and excitement took over all the guests; the actress and singer was quite harassed throughout the event, but there was time for Cleo to exchange passionate kisses with her husband, Leandro DLucca.

she said no

Xuxa Meneghel declined Eliana’s invitation to participate in this year’s edition of Telethon, the SBT marathon that collects donations for the AACD which will be held on November 4th and 5th. Xuxa claimed that she is quite busy with the production of the movie “Fada” and that’s why she has no agenda for this appointment. So be it, then.

New season

Paramount+ has announced the start of filming for the second season of “The Envoys”, a hit series directed by Oscar-winning Juan José Campanella. The new season is being filmed in different Spanish locations in Galicia and stars Luis Gerardo Mendez and Miguel Ángel Silvestre along with Assira Abbate and a great cast.