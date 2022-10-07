“Stay away from WhatsApp”, says CEO of Telegram

The founder of Telegram, programmer Pavel Durov, has been one of the biggest critics of WhatsApp and has again pointed out some flaws in the messenger. According to him, people should use any other messaging app to prevent their cell phone from being hacked.

Durov published a post on the subject and shared it on social media, addressing the security issue disclosed by WhatsApp last week. At the time, the flaw allowed a hacker to execute malicious code remotely and with that, invade a user’s cell phone.

“Hackers could have complete access to everything on WhatsApp users’ phones,” Durov said. “Every year we hear about a WhatsApp issue that jeopardizes everything on its users’ devices. It doesn’t matter if you’re the richest person on the planet – if you have WhatsApp installed on your every app on your device,” he added.

According to Durov, WhatsApp’s security flaws are actually “surveillance tools” to allow governments, law enforcement agencies and hackers to overcome encryption and other security measures in the app. The programmer previously stated that the Meta messenger would have to go through several changes until it became really safe.

“I’m not pressuring people to switch to Telegram. He doesn’t need further promotion,” Durov said. “You can use any messaging app you want, but stay away from WhatsApp – it’s been a surveillance tool for 13 years.”

According to Telegram guidelines, there is a goal of prioritizing user privacy on the app, which has more than 700 million people currently active. On the other hand, WhatsApp is the most popular messenger in the world today with around 2 billion global users.

