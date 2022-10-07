Steam Deck has zeroed its queue, says Valve

The company also revealed that the laptop’s official dock is now available.

Valve confirmed last Thursday (6th) that managed to zero the queues for the main models of the Steam Deck. This means that those who want the notebook from now on don’t have to do much more than pay for an order and wait until its shipment is complete.

Previously, it was necessary to go through a waiting system that involved the payment of a down payment of US$ 5 (R$ 26.20) to get a unit of the product. According to the company, Out-of-the-box is available for versions with 64 GB and 256 GB of storagewhile the 512 GB model still requires some waiting for its shipment.

Valve also announced that the official Steam Deck base is also now available for purchase. After a series of delays, the accessory can now be purchased for US$ 89 (R$ 466.41) and lets you connect the device to external displays and other accessories — the company guarantees that other USB hubs with similar features and more affordable prices will continue to work.

Steam Deck gets several software improvements

The developer also announced a series of updates for SteamOS which should improve the performance of the Steam Deck when it is connected to a dock. Among them is a new keyboardwhich will now work smarter even when an internet connection is not available.

In addition, the software will be updated to work natively with the languages Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese and Korean — something that should happen in the next few days. The offline improvements should also affect other areas of the notebook, including the playing games that relied on DRM checks.

However, Valve has yet to go into details on how the changes will affect the Steam Deck as a whole, and more details to be provided soon. While the laptop is not the company’s first experience with hardware manufacturing, it represents the most accurate bet she has ever made in the segment so farand new versions of the device are already being planned for the future.

Source: Kotaku